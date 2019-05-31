Abre primera tienda de BTS en México
En la tienda se venderán los muñecos de la banda coreana
Los nombres de los personajes animados creados por Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, Namjoon, Jin, Hoseok y Yoongi, cantantes de la banda K-Pop, reciben el nombre de Tata, RJ, Mang, Chimmy, Cooky, Shooky, Koya.
The future of our living room— BT21 (@BT21_) 31 de mayo de 2019
Coming soon on
June 3rd, 6PM (PDT)
Find out more > https://t.co/ulCiqqziLP#FilledWith #LittleCouchPotatoes #WANT #BT21 #CollectibleFigure pic.twitter.com/PxQmVdiN9O
Dichos personajes fueron creados por los intérpretes del tema musical "Boy With Luv" y estos no cuentan con tipo género, por lo que son descritos como los hijos de los famosos.
Como era de esperarse las filas eran muy largas y los fanáticos que llegaron en punto de las 10:00 horas momento en que la tienda abrió, aprovecharon para tomarse fotografías con los pósters en tamaño real de la exitosa agrupación.
BT21 Store Inauguration In Mexico! @BT21_ @BTS_twt#BT21inMexico @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fWDIrUJa9E— BTSARMY (@AdoRepMcxYouth) 31 de mayo de 2019
Abre primera tienda de BTS en México
Atacan en redes a Frida Sofía
A Clint Eastwood la edad no lo frena
El impacto de ‘Black Mirror’
Error 524 Ray ID: 4dfce7accdd6c61f • 2019-06-01 00:00:32 UTC
A timeout occurred
BrowserWorking
CloudflareWorking
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.
Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Francisco Treviño Granados
La explosión de caso ‘Odebrecht’ podría salpicar a Peña Nieto