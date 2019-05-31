×
hace 23 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Abre primera tienda de BTS en México

Por Agencias

En la tienda se venderán los muñecos de la banda coreana

Imprimir
Abre primera tienda de BTS en México
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- La primera tienda de BTS llegó a la ciudad de México inaugurada con el nombre de BT21, en donde se podrán adquirir los muñecos de la banda coreana.

Los nombres de los personajes animados creados por Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, Namjoon, Jin, Hoseok y Yoongi, cantantes de la banda K-Pop, reciben el nombre de Tata, RJ, Mang, Chimmy, Cooky, Shooky, Koya.




Dichos personajes fueron creados por los intérpretes del tema musical "Boy With Luv" y estos no cuentan con tipo género, por lo que son descritos como los hijos de los famosos.

Como era de esperarse las filas eran muy largas y los fanáticos que llegaron en punto de las 10:00 horas momento en que la tienda abrió, aprovecharon para tomarse fotografías con los pósters en tamaño real de la exitosa agrupación.






conoce+
Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Coahuila]
hace 15 horas
Se benefician con club de lectores

Se benefician con club de lectores

[Internacional]
hace 6 horas
Complica a Ebrard ausencia de Kushner y Pompeo

Complica a Ebrard ausencia de Kushner y Pompeo

[Eagle Pass]
hace 3 horas
Rescatan a migrante amputado y a un parapléjico

Rescatan a migrante amputado y a un parapléjico

[Estados]
hace 1 hora
Operativo arrasa con 130 detenidos en el Edomex

Operativo arrasa con 130 detenidos en el Edomex

[Acuña]
hace 15 horas
Viaja alcalde a la capital del país

Viaja alcalde a la capital del país

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 21 horas
Liberan a ex comandante de las FARC, ignoran extradición a EU

Liberan a ex comandante de las FARC, ignoran extradición a EU

similares
[Espectáculos]
Abre primera tienda de BTS en México
Abre primera tienda de BTS en México
[Espectáculos]
Atacan en redes a Frida Sofía
Atacan en redes a Frida Sofía
[Espectáculos]
A Clint Eastwood la edad no lo frena
A Clint Eastwood la edad no lo frena
[Espectáculos]
El impacto de ‘Black Mirror’
El impacto de ‘Black Mirror’
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4dfce7accdd6c61f • 2019-06-01 00:00:32 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4dfce7accdd6c61f Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre

El Acróstico de Favila

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

El apoyo para Altos Hornos de México

El Marques
El Marques

Cambios en el ISSSTE

Apolítico
Apolítico

Los UBER convertidos en taxis piratas

Francisco Treviño Granados

La explosión de caso ‘Odebrecht’ podría salpicar a Peña Nieto

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Sin vivienda

Guillermo Fárber
Guillermo Fárber

“Sarcasmos” Esteban Zamora Camacho

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

¿El Pemexgate de Lozoya?

Bajo Reserva

Las últimas horas de Ancira en México

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

Aplanadora a prueba

Jorge Castañeda
Jorge Castañeda

¿Vale la pena jugársela con Trump?

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

Los puentes internacionales de Coahuila