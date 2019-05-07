×
[Deportes]

Activarán Angelinos a Ohtani

Ciudad de México.- Shohei Ohtani, el estelar pitcher y bateador de los Angelinos, se unirá al equipo este martes en Detroit, donde será evaluado con la esperanza de ser activado como bateador designado para el primer juego de la serie contra los Tigres. Ohtani, quien se sometió a la cirugía Tommy John en el codo derecho en octubre pasado, no lanzará esta temporada.


