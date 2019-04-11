Activista comparte foto de su esposo con burka
Algunas musulmanas utilizan la prenda por obligación religiosa y otras por obligación de sus maridos
Algunas lo hacen por obligación religiosa y otras por obligación de sus maridos para evitar que otros hombres las aprecien.
A últimos años muchas mujeres han levantado la voz argumentando que es un símbolo de machismo.
Hace unos días una activista pakistaní desató una ola de reacciones en redes sociales al compartir una fotografía de su esposo utilizando una burka ¿la razón? desafíar los estereotipos de género.
“Este es mi hermoso esposo. Por supuesto, no pueden ver lo hermoso que es porque me aseguro de mantener su belleza oculta, ya que soy la única quien realmente puede apreciarla ", escribió Héra Mannan Khan en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Todo lo que él representa, todos sus logros, sueños, toda su vida me la debe a mí", agregó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me. I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here. I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho. Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where's my medal? . . . #genderroles #smashingpatriarchy #dawn #nomeansno #consent #endrapeculture #metoo
Continuó diciendo que, aunque prefiere que su esposo se quede en casa, lo invitó a salir a cenar y comieron pollo sin esteroides, ya que no quiere que "su fertilidad se vea afectada".
“El principal objetivo de su existencia es darme hijos y hacerme madre".
“Me encanta cómo se oculta modestamente cuando sale. Yo, en cambio, puedo deambular y vagar por mi cuenta... llevando una camiseta sin mangas, una blusa de tirantes o incuso sin camisa, porque soy una mujer".
La publicación, que también fue compartida en Twitter, se ha vuelto viral y ha sido retuiteada más de 7 mil veces y recibió más de 21.000 'me gusta'.
La activista agregó que no teme ser atacada por otras mujeres.
Trump habla de posibles ‘nuevos encuentros’ con Kim
Abogado de Stormy Daniels es imputado por robo y fraude
Cruz Roja triplica su presupuesto en Venezuela
Señala ONU ‘graves violaciones’ a DDHH de Assange
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Luis Carlos Plata
Una raya más al tigre: otros $200 millones en deuda