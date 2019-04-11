Activista comparte foto de su esposo con burka

Como es bien sabido, la burka es una prenda que utilizan las mujeres musulmanas para cubrirse el rostro y gran parte del cuerpo.Algunas lo hacen por obligación religiosa y otras por obligación de sus maridos para evitar que otros hombres las aprecien.A últimos años muchas mujeres han levantado la voz argumentando que es un símbolo de machismo.Hace unos días una activista pakistaní desató una ola de reacciones en redes sociales al compartir una fotografía de su esposo utilizando una burka ¿la razón? desafíar los estereotipos de género.“Este es mi hermoso esposo. Por supuesto, no pueden ver lo hermoso que es porque me aseguro de mantener su belleza oculta, ya que soy la única quien realmente puede apreciarla ", escribió Héra Mannan Khan en su cuenta de Instagram.“Todo lo que él representa, todos sus logros, sueños, toda su vida me la debe a mí", agregó.Continuó diciendo que, aunque prefiere que su esposo se quede en casa, lo invitó a salir a cenar y comieron pollo sin esteroides, ya que no quiere que "su fertilidad se vea afectada".“El principal objetivo de su existencia es darme hijos y hacerme madre".“Me encanta cómo se oculta modestamente cuando sale. Yo, en cambio, puedo deambular y vagar por mi cuenta... llevando una camiseta sin mangas, una blusa de tirantes o incuso sin camisa, porque soy una mujer".La publicación, que también fue compartida en Twitter, se ha vuelto viral y ha sido retuiteada más de 7 mil veces y recibió más de 21.000 'me gusta'.La activista agregó que no teme ser atacada por otras mujeres.