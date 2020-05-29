Actriz se hace un tatuaje con las cenizas de su bebé fallecido
La actriz y concursante de realities perdió a su hijo seis días después de su nacimiento
Keough, que es muy conocida también por ser hija de Jeana Keough, participante en el reality show «Real Housewives of Orange County», decidió posteriormente rendirle homenaje a su bebé tatuándose la letra «M», inicial del nombre que le pusieron al pequeño, McCoy. Pero se trata de un grabado poco usual, ya que, para realizarlo, el tatuador mezcló la tinta con las cenizas de su hijo.
De forma muy significativa también, la televisiva ha recibido un peluche que pesa exactamente lo mismo que su hijo cuando nació: «No puedo explicar con palabras lo mucho que me reconforta poder estrechar contra mi cuerpo algo que pesa lo mismo que McCoy. Creo que la necesidad de tenerle a mi lado no desaparecerá nunca, el peso de su ausencia siempre estará presente», escribe junto a una fotografía en la que muestra tanto el tatuaje como el osito de peluche. Y añade: «Así mi bebé me acompañará siempre. De esta forma podrá estar en mis brazos, en el mismo lugar en el que descansaba antes».
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This bear weighs exactly 11 pounds and 4 ounces. Exactly the size of the hole in my heart. But thanks to this thoughtful gift, my arms don’t feel so painfully empty. I can’t quite articulate how much carrying the exact weight of McCoy against my body grounds me. I think my physical need for him will be there forever, the heaviness of his absence always present. But this sure helps. Thank you @kylieraedesigns for this big dude and thank you @mb_jackets for the custom ribbon. Also feeling thankful for my new (first) tattoo, with my son’s ashes in the ink... so that my baby can be with me always. He can stay forever in my arms this way, in the place he last rested. I know I’m privileged in my grief, to have the support of so many. It’s very hard to feel lucky right now, and yet, somehow, I know I am. That being said, I’m very much ready for the dick kicks to stop. To the poor Shipt shopper who remarked “the baby should have been born by now, right?” and the shocked insurance agent, and the others who didn’t mean to throw the grenades they did... when I say “It’s okay,” I don’t mean “I’m okay,” I’m saying I know you didn’t know. But I promise, you’re not upsetting me by “reminding” me, I’ll never need a reminder. I’m just sad that the answer to your question isn’t what I hoped it would be. It should be a joyful Q&A, not a landmine. It should be different. Instead, here I am, clutching a stuffed toy wishing it was a real boy. To my Instead Mamas, I thank you especially for all the continued comfort, encouragement, and love. And you’re right, it is getting easier to bear. (Look! I even did a pun. Good for me.)
McCoy había sufrido distocia de hombros, que ocurre cuando uno o ambos hombros de un bebé quedan atrapados en la pelvis de la madre durante el parto. Todo parecía normal durante las citas médicas y los ultrasonidos de Kara antes del nacimiento de McCoy. Sin embargo, ahora se pregunta si debería haber tomado más precauciones durante las ecografías. Los médicos les dijeron a Kara y su marido Kyle que la actividad cerebral de McCoy estaba «extremadamente suprimida y hubo un trauma severo».
Sigue polémica por el Fidecine
Abren auditorio digital en NL
Arrasa Rosalía con TKN
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Francisco Treviño Granados
Jamás imaginó que estaría en prisión el exgobernador JTL