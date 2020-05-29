Actriz se hace un tatuaje con las cenizas de su bebé fallecido

Escuchar Nota

La actriz Kara Keough Bosworth, que dio a luz a su segundo hijo en plena pandemia, el pasado mes de abril, anunciaba apenas seis días después que su pequeño había fallecido por complicaciones derivadas del parto.Keough, que es muy conocida también por ser hija de Jeana Keough, participante en el reality show «Real Housewives of Orange County», decidió posteriormente rendirle homenaje a su bebé tatuándose la letra «M», inicial del nombre que le pusieron al pequeño, McCoy. Pero se trata de un grabado poco usual, ya que, para realizarlo, el tatuador mezcló la tinta con las cenizas de su hijo.De forma muy significativa también, la televisiva ha recibido un peluche que pesa exactamente lo mismo que su hijo cuando nació: «No puedo explicar con palabras lo mucho que me reconforta poder estrechar contra mi cuerpo algo que pesa lo mismo que McCoy.Y añade: «Así mi bebé me acompañará siempre. De esta forma podrá estar en mis brazos, en el mismo lugar en el que descansaba antes».McCoy había sufrido distocia de hombros, que ocurre cuando uno o ambos hombros de un bebé quedan atrapados en la pelvis de la madre durante el parto. Todo parecía normal durante las citas médicas y los ultrasonidos de Kara antes del nacimiento de McCoy. Sin embargo, ahora se pregunta si debería haber tomado más precauciones durante las ecografías.