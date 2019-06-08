×
Acuerdo funcionará si México cumple con su parte: Trump

Por Notimex

El presidente de EU refiere en Twitter al pacto alcanzado el viernes para evitar aranceles

Acuerdo funcionará si México cumple con su parte: Trump
Ciudad de México.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo este sábado que el acuerdo de última hora alcanzado para evitar aranceles a todos los productos de México funcionará si el vecino del sur cumple con su parte para frenar el flujo migratorio.

"México se esforzará mucho, y si lo hace, ¡este será un acuerdo muy exitoso tanto para Estados Unidos como para México!", tuiteó Trump temprano por la mañana.




Después de tres días de negociaciones en Washington, Estados Unidos y México alcanzaron el viernes por la noche un acuerdo sobre inmigración que deja "suspendidos indefinidamente" los aranceles del 5% que Trump amenazaba con imponer a todas las importaciones mexicanas y que entraban en vigor el 10 de junio.

El mandatario también anunció que el país vecino "aceptó comenzar de inmediato a comprar grandes cantidades de productos agrícolas a (los) grandes agricultores patriotas" estadounidenses.





