Acuerdo funcionará si México cumple con su parte: Trump
El presidente de EU refiere en Twitter al pacto alcanzado el viernes para evitar aranceles
"México se esforzará mucho, y si lo hace, ¡este será un acuerdo muy exitoso tanto para Estados Unidos como para México!", tuiteó Trump temprano por la mañana.
Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de junio de 2019
Después de tres días de negociaciones en Washington, Estados Unidos y México alcanzaron el viernes por la noche un acuerdo sobre inmigración que deja "suspendidos indefinidamente" los aranceles del 5% que Trump amenazaba con imponer a todas las importaciones mexicanas y que entraban en vigor el 10 de junio.
El mandatario también anunció que el país vecino "aceptó comenzar de inmediato a comprar grandes cantidades de productos agrícolas a (los) grandes agricultores patriotas" estadounidenses.
MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de junio de 2019
