Acusan a actor de You de acoso sexual a menores de edad

i still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of “you” like the literal IRONY

When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia's best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don't miss comedy yet. https://t.co/G8vTtEc3d3