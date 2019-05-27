Adam Levine deja 'The Voice' de NBC luego de 16 temporadas.Carson Daly hizo el anuncio el viernes por la mañana en el programa 'Today'. Dijo que Gwen Stefani regresará para la temporada 17 para tomar la silla de Levine.El vocalista de Maroon 5 escribió un extenso mensaje en Instagram el viernes en el que dijo que la competencia de canto laureada con el premio Emmy fue 'una experiencia que me cambió la vida y que llevaré por siempre en mi corazón'.Levine estuvo entre los coaches originales de 'The Voice' cuando el programa debutó en el 2011, junto a Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton y CeeLo Green. Aguilera y Green se han tomado descansos del programa, permitiendo que estrellas como Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend tomen sus lugares. Shelton nunca ha dejado el show.No está claro si Levine se retira de manera definitiva.