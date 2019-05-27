×
hace 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Adam Levine deja The Voice

Por Excélsior

Levine estuvo entre los coaches originales de 'The Voice' cuando el programa debutó en el 2011

Adam Levine deja The Voice
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Adam Levine deja 'The Voice' de NBC luego de 16 temporadas.

Carson Daly hizo el anuncio el viernes por la mañana en el programa 'Today'. Dijo que Gwen Stefani regresará para la temporada 17 para tomar la silla de Levine.

El vocalista de Maroon 5 escribió un extenso mensaje en Instagram el viernes en el que dijo que la competencia de canto laureada con el premio Emmy fue 'una experiencia que me cambió la vida y que llevaré por siempre en mi corazón'.

Levine estuvo entre los coaches originales de 'The Voice' cuando el programa debutó en el 2011, junto a Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton y CeeLo Green. Aguilera y Green se han tomado descansos del programa, permitiendo que estrellas como Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend tomen sus lugares. Shelton nunca ha dejado el show.

No está claro si Levine se retira de manera definitiva.


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. Adam

Una publicación compartida por Adam Levine (@adamlevine) el



