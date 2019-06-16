Aseguran que Belinda y Lupillo Rivera son novios
La periodista de espectáculos Elisa Beristain, dio a conocer la posible relación amorosa entre ambos cantantes
La periodista de espectáculos Elisa Beristain, dio a conocer la posible relación amorosa entre ambos cantantes, pues señaló que fueron vistos en un restaurante sellando su amor con un beso de larga duración.
Aunque Beristain no quiso revelar la fuente, la noticia la 'firmó con sangre' argumentando que era real, "si no, dejamos nuestra carrera, así se los digo a ese grado".
Extrañamente a un día de haber subido el video en Chisme no like, su programa estilo noticiero de espectáculos, fue bajado del canal sin explicación alguna.
CONFIRMADO BELINDA Y LUPILLO SON AMANTES https://t.co/Gbp0ovOYST EXCLUSIVA CON EL DASAULTIMO COMUNICADO DE EDITH GONZALEZ JUAN PABLO ESPINOSA SALE DEL CLOSET #elisaberistain #belindalupillo #belinda #lupillorivera pic.twitter.com/OPSknp8RBV— Elisa Beristain (@elisaberistain) 14 de junio de 2019
