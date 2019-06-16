×
[Espectáculos]

Aseguran que Belinda y Lupillo Rivera son novios

Por Medio Tiempo

La periodista de espectáculos Elisa Beristain, dio a conocer la posible relación amorosa entre ambos cantantes

Aseguran que Belinda y Lupillo Rivera son novios
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Tal parece que cupido habría hecho de las suyas en el programa de "La Voz" que transmite Azteca, donde Belinda y Lupillo Rivera son jueces y además de trabajar juntos, aseguran que son novios.

La periodista de espectáculos Elisa Beristain, dio a conocer la posible relación amorosa entre ambos cantantes, pues señaló que fueron vistos en un restaurante sellando su amor con un beso de larga duración.

Aunque Beristain no quiso revelar la fuente, la noticia la 'firmó con sangre' argumentando que era real, "si no, dejamos nuestra carrera, así se los digo a ese grado".

Extrañamente a un día de haber subido el video en Chisme no like, su programa estilo noticiero de espectáculos, fue bajado del canal sin explicación alguna.





