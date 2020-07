Asesinato de soldado hispano añade presión en medio de protestas por Vanessa Guillén

Enrique Roman-Martinez was 21 years old from Chino, California. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. On May 29 his partial remains were found. Please spread awareness and help his family get answers!!! pic.twitter.com/itYdToD7G8

Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez signed up to protect our country—and it's heartbreaking to think a life dedicated to serving was tragically cut short.



I've asked the @USArmy for a full update & urge the public to help find justice for this hero & his family.https://t.co/oRitWU3zmh