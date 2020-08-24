×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Vida]

Así descubrió una mujer que sus dos hijos adoptivos eran hermanos biológicos

Por Grupo Zócalo

Los niños estaban registrados con diferentes apellidos, por lo que no tenían constancia de que tuvieran un parentesco

Imprimir
Así descubrió una mujer que sus dos hijos adoptivos eran hermanos biológicos
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Estados Unidos.- Katie Page, una madre de 36 de Colorado, adoptó en abril de 2017 a un niño que ahora tiene dos años y medio. Un mes después recibió una llamada que le avisó que Hannah, una niña de ahora un año y medio, necesitaba un hogar de acogida .

No lo dudó y se llevó a casa a la niña. Fue ahí cuando empezó a notar que los dos niños se parecían mucho físicamente, y decidió empezar a investigar.

Los niños estaban registrados en la agencia de adopción con diferentes apellidos, por lo que no tenían constancia de que tuvieran un parentesco. Pero a pesar de la incredulidad de familiares y amigos, la madre tenía una intuición y no se rindió en la búsqueda.

Tras hacer varias investigaciones, y confirmarlo con una prueba de ADN, se supo que el niño y la niña eran hijos de la misma madre biológica que los había dado en adopción. La noticia facilitó que finalmente pudiera adoptar oficialmente a Hannah en diciembre de 2018.



Katie se divorció hace algunos años antes de convertirse en madre de acogida y tras pasar por problemas de infertilidad, siempre tuvo en mente la idea de adoptar.

Cuidó a cuatro hijos adoptivos antes de conocer a Grayson, que fue abandonado en el hospital y se enamoró de él enseguida. Ahora, además de los hermanos Grayson y Hannah, la madre tiene en acogida a Jackson, un bebé de cinco meses que espera formar parte de la familia este año.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Oh my! I think my followers just tripled in a matter of days . I don’t even know if I have done an introduction ever on my account, but it seems appropriate with so many new amazing people following our journey. I’m Katie, a single mom who trust God and took a leap of faith... and somehow ended up with a miracle I never could have dreamed in my wildest dreams. I am SO blessed to be the mom to Grayson (2.5 yo) and Hannah (1.5 yo) and two fur babies Henry and Heidi. And I pray to add their brother Jackson (5 mo) to the family this year. I work in the construction industry helping to building hospitals and other commercial buildings. I love DIY home projects and lately figured out how to sew... so on an adventure to make cute things for my babies and the home. I am originally from Alabama, but I have called Colorado home for 10 years. I miss the beaches of the Florida panhandle, but I also love the mountains. Chocolate is my biggest addiction . I do not go a day without it! My favorite color is white️ I have no idea what else to tell you about me... but feel free to ask if I didn’t share enough! Thank you SO much for following us on this crazy adventure #fostercare #singlefostermom #thisisfostercare #chooselove #momlife #fosterlove #fostertoadopt #adoption #mightymamasbyadoption #adoptionrocks #fostermama #fostering #fosterbaby #thisisus #fostercareis #itsworthit

Una publicación compartida por Katie Page | Wood + Grace (@woodandgraceblog) el



conoce+
Cómo el aire acondicionado en las oficinas puede afectar la productividad de las mujeres

Cómo el aire acondicionado en las oficinas puede afectar la productividad de las mujeres

Los riesgos que esconde dormir demasiadas horas y descansar pocas

Los riesgos que esconde dormir demasiadas horas y descansar pocas

La terrible enfermedad te provoca hasta 500 orgasmos al día

La terrible enfermedad te provoca hasta 500 orgasmos al día

Las 8 sustancias que jamás debes mezclar con cloro

Las 8 sustancias que jamás debes mezclar con cloro

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Viral]
hace 4 horas
VIDEO: Mesero se vuelve viral en TikTok por su forma de cargar platos

VIDEO: Mesero se vuelve viral en TikTok por su forma de cargar platos

[Internacional]
hace 11 horas
Nueva York consigue mantener controlado el Covid-19

Nueva York consigue mantener controlado el Covid-19

[Seguridad]
hace 19 horas
Una mujer intentó quitarse la vida ingiriendo varias pastillas en su domicilio de Santa Luz Analco

Una mujer intentó quitarse la vida ingiriendo varias pastillas en su domicilio de Santa Luz Analco

[Negocios]
hace 19 horas
Confunde la nueva política energética

Confunde la nueva política energética

[Coahuila]
hace 13 horas
En Coahuila se ofertan 400 vacantes para aspirantes a la Policía de Protección Federal

En Coahuila se ofertan 400 vacantes para aspirantes a la Policía de Protección Federal

[Futbol]
hace 13 horas
Gerardo Arteaga debutó como titular con Genk

Gerardo Arteaga debutó como titular con Genk

similares
[Vida]
¿Cómo evitar que el cubrebocas te genere demasiado Calor? Aquí unos consejos
¿Cómo evitar que el cubrebocas te genere demasiado Calor? Aquí unos consejos
[Vida]
Hoy la Tierra agotó sus recursos naturales destinados para 2020
Hoy la Tierra agotó sus recursos naturales destinados para 2020
[Vida]
Exceso de harinas y carbohidratos genera deterioro cognitivo
Exceso de harinas y carbohidratos genera deterioro cognitivo

El Marques

¿Con cubrebocas o sin él?

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Advertencia

Apolítico
Apolítico

Gasera, bomba de tiempo

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

El video de Pío

Ricardo Alemán

¡Las 120 mil tragedias y las ratas en videos!

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

El gran engaño

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

A 10 años de la masacre de San Fernando

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Nadie por encima

Francisco Treviño Granados

Destituyen a juez interino que amparó a Alonso Ancira

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Robles Ramírez
Guillermo Robles Ramírez

Héroes del fuego

Rubén Aguilar Valenzuela
Rubén Aguilar Valenzuela

La guerra de los videos

Químico del Amor
Químico del Amor

¿Cómo superar la traición y no afecte la nueva relación?

{/exp:ce_cache:it}