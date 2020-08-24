Así descubrió una mujer que sus dos hijos adoptivos eran hermanos biológicos
Los niños estaban registrados con diferentes apellidos, por lo que no tenían constancia de que tuvieran un parentesco
No lo dudó y se llevó a casa a la niña. Fue ahí cuando empezó a notar que los dos niños se parecían mucho físicamente, y decidió empezar a investigar.
Los niños estaban registrados en la agencia de adopción con diferentes apellidos, por lo que no tenían constancia de que tuvieran un parentesco. Pero a pesar de la incredulidad de familiares y amigos, la madre tenía una intuición y no se rindió en la búsqueda.
Tras hacer varias investigaciones, y confirmarlo con una prueba de ADN, se supo que el niño y la niña eran hijos de la misma madre biológica que los había dado en adopción. La noticia facilitó que finalmente pudiera adoptar oficialmente a Hannah en diciembre de 2018.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
And I thought I had my hands full with just two babies! Life gets REAL busy when you have more babies than hands and especially when the oldest just turned 2 . The thought of a photo shoot with all three babies is more than I can handle, but I would love to catch them all together at this age. Maybe one day I will conquer that fear! ⠀ : @ashleycreativeco ⠀ ⠀ #fostercare #singlefostermom #thisisfostercare #chooselove #momlife #fosterlove #fostertoadopt #adoption #mightymamasbyadoption #adoptionrocks #fostermama #fostering #fosterbaby #thisisus #irishtwins #handsandheartarefull #twinmom #threeunderthree⠀ ⠀
Katie se divorció hace algunos años antes de convertirse en madre de acogida y tras pasar por problemas de infertilidad, siempre tuvo en mente la idea de adoptar.
Cuidó a cuatro hijos adoptivos antes de conocer a Grayson, que fue abandonado en el hospital y se enamoró de él enseguida. Ahora, además de los hermanos Grayson y Hannah, la madre tiene en acogida a Jackson, un bebé de cinco meses que espera formar parte de la familia este año.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Oh my! I think my followers just tripled in a matter of days . I don’t even know if I have done an introduction ever on my account, but it seems appropriate with so many new amazing people following our journey. I’m Katie, a single mom who trust God and took a leap of faith... and somehow ended up with a miracle I never could have dreamed in my wildest dreams. I am SO blessed to be the mom to Grayson (2.5 yo) and Hannah (1.5 yo) and two fur babies Henry and Heidi. And I pray to add their brother Jackson (5 mo) to the family this year. I work in the construction industry helping to building hospitals and other commercial buildings. I love DIY home projects and lately figured out how to sew... so on an adventure to make cute things for my babies and the home. I am originally from Alabama, but I have called Colorado home for 10 years. I miss the beaches of the Florida panhandle, but I also love the mountains. Chocolate is my biggest addiction . I do not go a day without it! My favorite color is white️ I have no idea what else to tell you about me... but feel free to ask if I didn’t share enough! Thank you SO much for following us on this crazy adventure #fostercare #singlefostermom #thisisfostercare #chooselove #momlife #fosterlove #fostertoadopt #adoption #mightymamasbyadoption #adoptionrocks #fostermama #fostering #fosterbaby #thisisus #fostercareis #itsworthit
