Ataque del EI en templo hindú deja al menos 25 muertos en Afganistán

It's really unfortunate I strongly condemn the attack on Sikh Religious gathering in Kabul in which 4 persons were ruthlessly killed, i extend my sympathies with the bereaved families. @ashrafghani @ARG_AFG @DrabdullahCE @AmrullahSaleh @moiafghanistan @NDSAfghanistan @NSCAfghan pic.twitter.com/JWZyTDGpdv

Its a massacre. 25 killed. Blood flowing out of the Shor Bazar Gurudwara in Kabul. Many innocent Sikhs killed. They had gathered to do Ardas for humanity today morning as #Covid crisis engulfs the world. pic.twitter.com/uMn98YIWtu