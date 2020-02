Atropello durante desfile en Alemania deja varios heridos

Breaking: At least 15 injured, including children, after a car rams into a crowd at a Carnival Parade in Volkmarsen, Germany. Witnesses say the driver still was on the gas during the incident. A suspect has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7gK37aAcZp

#Germany #Volkmarsen



Images of the area were the incident happen. The prepartor is arrested. No info is given if he was drunk or he did this as a attack ! 15 Injured most were childrens pic.twitter.com/68OHYvKGWs