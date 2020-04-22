×
hace 51 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Avril Lavigne re-lanzará Warrior inspirada en trabajadores de la salud

Por Notimex

Las ganancias que genere dicho corte serán destinadas al personal médico que se encuentra laborando alrededor del mundo.

Imprimir
Avril Lavigne re-lanzará Warrior inspirada en trabajadores de la salud
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- La cantautora canadiense Avril Lavigne comunicó a través de sus redes sociales que hará una nueva versión de su tema Warrior, lanzado en 2019, como reconocimiento a todos aquellos guerreros, trabajadores de la salud, que se mantienen luchando contra la pandemia de Covid-19 y las ganancias que genere dicho corte serán destinadas al personal médico que se encuentra laborando alrededor del mundo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Overnight everyone was asked to battle. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Overnight everyone became Warriors. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project HOPE, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre save it so you’re ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com/Warriors⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We Are Warriors. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣

Una publicación compartida por Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) el



Con un extenso mensaje, la princesa del pop punk expresó su perspectiva acerca de los tiempos actuales de pandemia:

“Desde que nuestro mundo se puso patas arriba hace unas semanas, he visto a gente común ponerse su armadura y entrar en batalla. Tareas simples como entregar la correspondencia se han convertido en un esfuerzo heroico”.

“Quería involucrarme y contribuir, así que pude trabajar en el estudio y quiero dedicar esto a todos ustedes. Volví a grabar 'Warrior' para reflejar nuestro mundo actual y todas las increíbles cosas heroicas que están haciendo. A todos los trabajadores del hospital, empleados del servicio postal, trabajadores de supermercados, policías y bomberos, a todos los que han sacudido su mundo. Esto es para ustedes”.




La también diseñadora de modas adelantó que todas las ganancias netas del renovado sencillo irán destinadas a la organización mundial Project Hope que se encarga de proteger a los médicos y personal de la salud.

Warrior se lanzará el 24 de abril próximo y aquellos usuarios que quieran donar podrán hacerlo en el portal charitystars.com

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Warriors! ⁣⁣ I hope you and your families are all healthy and safe. I have been so inspired seeing everyone turn into warriors during this time. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I’m working on a special project and I would love you to be a part of it. I want to see how you’re fighting your way through this. Are you or your loved ones on the frontlines working in hospitals, as firefighters, in the military, in the police force, in the grocery stores, ubers, delivering mail, working a counter? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I want to see how everyone one of you is fighting back and how you’re being a Warrior. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ So, send me some videos of who in your family is a Warrior (or if it’s you!) or send me a picture with a sign saying who your front lines warrior is! I want to shine a light on all your stories. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ send videos (shoot them horizontally) and images to .(Javascript debe estar habilitado para ver esta direccion de correo) with a note saying you give us permission to use it and you might find yourself a part of this new project. I’ll be taking submissions until Tuesday, April 21st 8 pm EST and I’ll share an update with you in a few days. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you to each and every one of you. I am with you and together “We are Warriors”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ : @ashleyosborn

Una publicación compartida por Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) el



conoce+
FOTOS: La sensualidad de Fey a 25 años de su debut

FOTOS: La sensualidad de Fey a 25 años de su debut

A pesar de la crisis, Apple Music se lanza a la conquista de 52 nuevos países

A pesar de la crisis, Apple Music se lanza a la conquista de 52 nuevos países

Big Time Rush regresa… pero para decirte que te quedes en casa

Big Time Rush regresa… pero para decirte que te quedes en casa

Cuánto recaudó el concierto One World: Together at Home

Cuánto recaudó el concierto One World: Together at Home

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Seguridad]
hace 5 horas
Choque deja un anciano herido

Choque deja un anciano herido

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 23 horas
Enfermera muere sola por coronavirus, llamó a emergencias pero no respondieron

Enfermera muere sola por coronavirus, llamó a emergencias pero no respondieron

[Seguridad]
hace 5 horas
Intenta robar en tienda del Fracc. Carranza

Intenta robar en tienda del Fracc. Carranza

[Internacional]
hace 15 horas
Demandan a China por causar ‘enfermedad, muerte y sufrimiento’ en el mundo

Demandan a China por causar ‘enfermedad, muerte y sufrimiento’ en el mundo

[Negocios]
hace 5 horas
Presiona demanda a la canasta básica

Presiona demanda a la canasta básica

[Negocios]
hace 5 horas
Piden que sector automotriz sea esencial ante Fase tres

Piden que sector automotriz sea esencial ante Fase tres

similares
[Espectáculos]
Secuela de Venom también aplaza su estreno por el coronavirus
Secuela de Venom también aplaza su estreno por el coronavirus
[Espectáculos]
Nueva película de Scooby-Doo se estrenará directamente por internet
Nueva película de Scooby-Doo se estrenará directamente por internet
[Espectáculos]
Las recomendaciones para la cuarentena de Guillermo del Toro
Las recomendaciones para la cuarentena de Guillermo del Toro
[Espectáculos]
Denuncia Ninel Conde a su ex, Giovanni Medina
Denuncia Ninel Conde a su ex, Giovanni Medina

El Marques

Se va Berlanga de Infraestructura

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Apolítico
Apolítico

Anticiparse a fase 3

Confesionario
Confesionario

Tragedias familiares

Vanessa Rubio
Vanessa Rubio

Tomemos decisiones basadas en datos certeros y verdaderos

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Estamos realmente en peligro

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

AMLO Y Trump son como compadres, dicen en el propio Gobierno

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

‘¡Que se hunda Pemex!’ ¡Y López hundió Pemex!

Guillermo Fárber
Guillermo Fárber

Cómo se adquiere la respiración completa

Salvador García Soto

¿Qué hacemos con Pemex?

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Fase 3

Jorge Castañeda
Jorge Castañeda

Las cifras de las muertes del virus

Lulú De Koster.
Lulú De Koster.

Transparencia proactiva

{/exp:ce_cache:it}