Avril Lavigne re-lanzará Warrior inspirada en trabajadores de la salud
Las ganancias que genere dicho corte serán destinadas al personal médico que se encuentra laborando alrededor del mundo.
Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became Warriors. I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you. In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project HOPE, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre save it so you’re ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com/Warriors Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors.
Con un extenso mensaje, la princesa del pop punk expresó su perspectiva acerca de los tiempos actuales de pandemia:
“Desde que nuestro mundo se puso patas arriba hace unas semanas, he visto a gente común ponerse su armadura y entrar en batalla. Tareas simples como entregar la correspondencia se han convertido en un esfuerzo heroico”.
“Quería involucrarme y contribuir, así que pude trabajar en el estudio y quiero dedicar esto a todos ustedes. Volví a grabar 'Warrior' para reflejar nuestro mundo actual y todas las increíbles cosas heroicas que están haciendo. A todos los trabajadores del hospital, empleados del servicio postal, trabajadores de supermercados, policías y bomberos, a todos los que han sacudido su mundo. Esto es para ustedes”.
La también diseñadora de modas adelantó que todas las ganancias netas del renovado sencillo irán destinadas a la organización mundial Project Hope que se encarga de proteger a los médicos y personal de la salud.
Warrior se lanzará el 24 de abril próximo y aquellos usuarios que quieran donar podrán hacerlo en el portal charitystars.com
Warriors! I hope you and your families are all healthy and safe. I have been so inspired seeing everyone turn into warriors during this time. I’m working on a special project and I would love you to be a part of it. I want to see how you’re fighting your way through this. Are you or your loved ones on the frontlines working in hospitals, as firefighters, in the military, in the police force, in the grocery stores, ubers, delivering mail, working a counter? I want to see how everyone one of you is fighting back and how you’re being a Warrior. So, send me some videos of who in your family is a Warrior (or if it’s you!) or send me a picture with a sign saying who your front lines warrior is! I want to shine a light on all your stories. send videos (shoot them horizontally) and images to .(Javascript debe estar habilitado para ver esta direccion de correo) with a note saying you give us permission to use it and you might find yourself a part of this new project. I’ll be taking submissions until Tuesday, April 21st 8 pm EST and I’ll share an update with you in a few days. Thank you to each and every one of you. I am with you and together “We are Warriors” : @ashleyosborn
