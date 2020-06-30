Basquetbolista de 17 años fallece tras ser tiroteado en Nueva York
El joven fue una víctima inocente, que estaba en el lugar equivocado
Hendricks, quien obtuvo el graduado escolar la semana pasada, recibió un disparo en el cuello y fue declarado muerto en un hospital local. Según su familia, el adolescente asistía a una barbacoa de cumpleaños de un amigo cuando fue baleado.
La Policía aún no ha podido identificar al autor del tiroteo, pero afirmó que el joven fue una víctima inocente, que estaba en el lugar equivocado.
Por su parte, el entrenador de Hendricks, Nigel Thompson, acudió este lunes a las redes sociales para rendirle homenaje. Calificó al fallecido como "un joven carismático y humilde" y afirmó que como jugador era "nuestro líder dentro y fuera de la cancha durante las últimas dos temporadas".
"Estoy bastante seguro de que las balas que le quitaron la vida a Brandon no eran para él. No era ese tipo de niño. Pero esas balas no deberían haber sido para nadie. Necesitamos encontrar una manera de hacer que nuestros hermanos jóvenes valoren no solo la vida de los demás, sino que también valoren sus vidas", escribió Thompson en Instagram.
