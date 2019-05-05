Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller le dice ‘adiós’ a Twitter
Se unió a la red social hace tan sólo un año
En su último mensaje en la plataforma, la escritora dijo:
"Aquí la dejo. Ánimo @TwitterSeguro @TwitterLatAm con la limpieza de #bots, ganan pero pierden"
Hace un año abrí esta cuenta con el único fin de verificar mi propia identidad con relación a más de una veintena de cuentas apócrifas. Aquí la dejo. Ánimo @TwitterSeguro @TwitterLatAm con la limpieza de #bots, ganan pero pierden.— Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) 3 de mayo de 2019
Algunos usuarios de la red social le expresaron sus peticiones para no dejar la cuenta; otros la despidieron y desearon que le vaya bien, al tiempo que señalaron que habrá más opciones para seguir interactuando.
