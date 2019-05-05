×
Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller le dice ‘adiós’ a Twitter

Por Notimex

Se unió a la red social hace tan sólo un año

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller le dice ‘adiós’ a Twitter
Foto: Cuartoscuro
Ciudad de México.- Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, esposa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, decidió decirle "adiós" a Twitter tan sólo un año después de haberse unido a la red social.

En su último mensaje en la plataforma, la escritora dijo:

"Aquí la dejo. Ánimo @TwitterSeguro @TwitterLatAm con la limpieza de #bots, ganan pero pierden"

Algunos usuarios de la red social le expresaron sus peticiones para no dejar la cuenta; otros la despidieron y desearon que le vaya bien, al tiempo que señalaron que habrá más opciones para seguir interactuando.



