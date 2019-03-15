hace cerca de 2 horas
[Nacional]
Beatriz Gutiérrez se solidariza con Nueva Zelanda
En su mensaje Gutierrez Müller señala que la solidaridad es a nombre de Mexico
Ciudad de México.- La escritora e investigadora Beatriz Gutierrez Müller publicó un mensaje de solidaridad con Nueva Zelanda tras la balacera que costó la vida al menos a 49 personas.
“Nueva Zelanda, estamos con ustedes desde México, sean fuertes!”, escribió en la red social Twitter.
El ataque fue perpetrado por un tirador solitario en una mezquita y transmitió el episodio a través de redes sociales.
New Zealand, we are with you all from Mexico, be strong!— Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) 15 de marzo de 2019
