hace cerca de 2 horas
[Nacional]

Beatriz Gutiérrez se solidariza con Nueva Zelanda

Por Excélsior

En su mensaje Gutierrez Müller señala que la solidaridad es a nombre de Mexico

Beatriz Gutiérrez se solidariza con Nueva Zelanda
Ciudad de México.- La escritora e investigadora Beatriz Gutierrez Müller publicó un mensaje de solidaridad con Nueva Zelanda tras la balacera que costó la vida al menos a 49 personas.

En su mensaje Gutierrez Müller señala que la solidaridad es a nombre de Mexico.

“Nueva Zelanda, estamos con ustedes desde México, sean fuertes!”, escribió en la red social Twitter.




El ataque fue perpetrado por un tirador solitario en una mezquita y transmitió el episodio a través de redes sociales.









