Brandon Lee Figueroa, boxeador, actor y modelo que quiere conquistar Hollywood

Por Grupo Zócalo

Si el box no me funciona, también puedo actuar: Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee Figueroa, boxeador, actor y modelo que quiere conquistar Hollywood
Estados Unidos.- Con 23 años de edad, Brandon Lee Figueroa se ha convertido en un exitoso boxeador con diversos títulos en su haber y 21 peleas invicto. Sin embargo, está consciente de los riesgos de su profesión y ha pensado que al retirarse podría convertirse en un actor de cine en Hollywood, debido a su belleza física.

“El boxeo es muy duro”, mencionó Lee Figueroa a People en Español. “Es un deporte muy peligroso. Por eso mi papá mejor me dice que mejor sea actor o modelo. A mí también me gustaría hacer algo así como un plan B. Si el box no me funciona, también puedo actuar, me puedo adaptar a hacer películas”.

Pese a la insistencia de las personas cercanas, el deportista mexicano que radica en Texas, considera dedicarse un poco más al boxeo; aunque, deja la puerta abierta para alguna oportunidad en el ambiente artístico. Tiene la confianza de poder triunfar en este rubro si lo hace de una manera tan comprometida como ahora que se desempeña en el mundo del boxeo.



Brandon Lee Figueroa no solo es una cara bonita y un boxeador que ya ocupa un primer nivel dentro de su categoría, también, desde hace dos años, realiza una labor altruista al regalar juguetes a niños que no reciben uno en las épocas navideñas. Considera que Dios “me dio este talento para ayudar a la gente”. Ahora, está en espera de su próxima pelea que se llevará a cabo en Texas en marzo o abril próximos.



Fuente: People en Español







