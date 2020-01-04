Brandon Lee Figueroa, boxeador, actor y modelo que quiere conquistar Hollywood
Si el box no me funciona, también puedo actuar: Brandon Lee
“El boxeo es muy duro”, mencionó Lee Figueroa a People en Español. “Es un deporte muy peligroso. Por eso mi papá mejor me dice que mejor sea actor o modelo. A mí también me gustaría hacer algo así como un plan B. Si el box no me funciona, también puedo actuar, me puedo adaptar a hacer películas”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
First off I want to thank God for all the blessings and opportunities he has granted me even though my opponent was almost 5lbs over at weigh inns, my team and I still decided to take the fight because I wanted to give my fans a great show. Unfortunately things didn’t go our way and we ended up in a draw. It was a tough fight and a great learning experience, I will definitely grow from this and just get stronger. Didn’t perform the way I wanted to perform, but I did my best to give my fans an amazing fight. I believe I won that fight and I remain the WBA world champion! thank you to all my fans and supporters, I appreciate all of you for the love. I will continue to bring y’all amazing fights. . . . #boxing #pbc #motivation #fight #fightnight #andstill
Pese a la insistencia de las personas cercanas, el deportista mexicano que radica en Texas, considera dedicarse un poco más al boxeo; aunque, deja la puerta abierta para alguna oportunidad en el ambiente artístico. Tiene la confianza de poder triunfar en este rubro si lo hace de una manera tan comprometida como ahora que se desempeña en el mundo del boxeo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve had a great training camp and now I’m just patiently waiting for my fight April 20th... thank you to all my fans for all your love and support. April 20th I will put on a show for you guys and bring that Belt back to the valley . . . #april20th #teamfigueroa #letsgetit #bringingitback #boxing #fox #pbcboxing #pbconfox #ready #w #hungry
Brandon Lee Figueroa no solo es una cara bonita y un boxeador que ya ocupa un primer nivel dentro de su categoría, también, desde hace dos años, realiza una labor altruista al regalar juguetes a niños que no reciben uno en las épocas navideñas. Considera que Dios “me dio este talento para ayudar a la gente”. Ahora, está en espera de su próxima pelea que se llevará a cabo en Texas en marzo o abril próximos.
Fuente: People en Español
