California prohibe ingredientes químicos en productos cosméticos

CA becomes 1st in U.S. to ban toxic chemicals in cosmetics! @GavinNewsom signed @AsmMuratsuchi 's #AB2762 : Bans 24 toxic chemicals in cosmetics @SenatorLeyva 's #SB312 : Companies must disclose harmful ingredients in beauty & personal care products https://t.co/DqA34afqo9

Toxic chemicals have no place in products that are marketed for our faces and our bodies.



Governor @GavinNewsom signed @AsmMuratsuchi's #AB2762 prohibits the use of 24 toxic chemicals in cosmetics in California starting in 2025. https://t.co/8Mo4ODG4Eq