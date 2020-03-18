×
Camila Cabello invita a meditar ante crisis por coronavirus

Por El Universal

La cantante explicó que la meditación calma la ansiedad y ayuda a sobreponerse ante situaciones complicadas

Foto: Zócalo | Especial
Ciudad de México.- Para pasar la cuarentena lo mejor posible debido a la crisis por el coronavirus Covid-19, la cantante Camila Cabello invitó a sus seguidores a realizar meditación ya que para ella, esta práctica le ha funcionado para sobreponerse a situaciones complicadas.

A través de su Instagram, la intérprete de "Señorita" mencionó que la meditación es una actividad que ha practicado para calmar su ansiedad y que la ha ayudad a ser una mejor persona.

"La meditación cambió mi vida hace unos meses. No había compartido esto con ustedes porque trataba de estar bien, pero estaba sufriendo de mucha ansiedad".


Camila Cabello aprovechó la oportunidad y mandó un mensaje para crear conciencia en sus fans y que no arriesguen su salud en esta situación por la que pasa el mundo.

"Estamos juntos en esto, no hay que ser indiferentes con los riesgos que hay. Es nuestra responsabilidad hacer lo que sea para mantener a los demás a salvo. Verdadera empatía hacia los otros y la solidaridad pueden ser la gran diferencia en momentos difíciles como este".


Sus seguidores reaccionaron y le agradecieron que se tomara el tiempo de mandar un mensaje e inspirarlos a ayudar en el momento que se necesite.

meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart love you guys, please stay safe !

