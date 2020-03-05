Cancelan Maratón de Roma por emergencia sanitaria por coronavirus
El Maratón de Roma, inicialmente previsto para el 29 de marzo, fue cancelado a causa de la emergencia por el coronavirus
“Este es el mensaje que nunca habríamos querido escribir, pero lamentablemente, como consecuencia de la emergencia sanitaria y de acuerdo con lo que estableció el decreto del Consejo de Ministros del 4 de marzo, el Acea Run Rome The Marathon del 29 de marzo ha sido cancelado”, se lee en el comunicado difundido por los organizadores del evento.
Destacaron que “la salud es un derecho que no se puede poner en peligro” y prometieron “multiplicar los esfuerzos y el entusiasmo” para la edición de 2021, en la que los ganadores serán premiados con dos medallas.
“Acea Run Rome The Marathon galardonará a los ganadores con dos medallas: la de 2020 como símbolo de resistencia y la de 2021 como metáfora de la doble victoria”, reza el comunicado.
Dicha medida se produce después de que el Gobierno italiano aprobara el miércoles un decreto que, por lo referido a las competiciones deportivas, ordena que todos los eventos que congreguen a muchas personas se disputen a puerta cerrada hasta el 3 de abril, como medida de seguridad para evitar la ulterior difusión del coronavirus en el país.
En el caso del Maratón romano, que habría alcanzado este año la edición número 26 de su historia, no se dan las condiciones de seguridad necesarias.