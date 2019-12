Captan secuestro de joven latina que caminaba con su mamá en NY

AMBER ALERT: Help us find 16-year-old Karol Sanchez.

Karol was abducted last night at 11:20pm in front of 745 Eagle Avenue, in the Bronx, by 4 male suspects who were driving a 4-door beige sedan. Call 9-1-1 if you seen her.

Call @NYPDTips with any info. pic.twitter.com/2uQnv2MoJQ