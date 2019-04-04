Cardi B lidera con 21 nominaciones los Billboard

Cardi B, la rapera, interprete de I Like It lidera las nominaciones de los premios Billboard con 21. Asimismo, competirá contra ella misma en tres categorías.Seguida de la originaria de El Bronx, Drake y Post Malone cuentan con 17 nominaciones, Travis Scott con 12 y XXXTentacion 10.Por primera vez, hay dos categorías en las que los fans pueden elegir al ganador, top social artist y chart achievement.La cantante Kelly Clarkson conducirá los premios que se llevarán a cabo en Las Vegas el primero de mayo.Cardi BDrakeAriana GrandePost MaloneTravis ScottBazziJuice WrldLil BabyDua LipaElla MaiDan + ShayDrakeAriana GrandeLady Gaga & Bradley CooperDua LipaDrakePost MaloneTravis ScottEd SheeranXXXTentacionCardi BAriana GrandeHalseyElla MaiTaylor SwiftBTSDan + ShayImagine DragonsMaroon 5Panic! Con información de Billboard