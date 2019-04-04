×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Cardi B lidera con 21 nominaciones los Billboard

Por Redacción

La cantante Kelly Clarkson conducirá los premios que se llevarán a cabo en Las Vegas el primero de mayo.

Imprimir
Cardi B lidera con 21 nominaciones los Billboard
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Cardi B, la rapera, interprete de I Like It lidera las nominaciones de los premios Billboard con 21. Asimismo, competirá contra ella misma en tres categorías.

Seguida de la originaria de El Bronx, Drake y Post Malone cuentan con 17 nominaciones, Travis Scott con 12 y XXXTentacion 10.

Por primera vez, hay dos categorías en las que los fans pueden elegir al ganador, top social artist y chart achievement.

La cantante Kelly Clarkson conducirá los premios que se llevarán a cabo en Las Vegas el primero de mayo.

Lista completa de ganadores

Top Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top New Artist:
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone

Top Social Artist:
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2

Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Greatest Showman”

Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
Khalid “American Teen”
The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTentacion “17”

Top Rap Album:
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTentacion “?”

Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons “Origins”
Mumford & Sons “Delta”
Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”
Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
J Balvin “Vibras”
Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna “Aura”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
David Guetta “7”
Kygo “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

Top Christian Album:
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”
For King & Country “Burn The Ships”
Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”
Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Halsey “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song:
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai “Trip”
Khalid “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song:
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay “Speechless”
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song:
Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons “Natural”
Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
Lovelytheband “broken”
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
Daddy Yankee “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Christian Song:
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “You Say”
For King & Country “joy.”
Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:
Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

Con información de Billboard



conoce+
Cardi B debuta en el cine

Cardi B debuta en el cine

¿A Ariana Grande le molestó que Cardi B ganara su Grammy?

¿A Ariana Grande le molestó que Cardi B ganara su Grammy?

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Seguridad]
hace 6 horas
Riñe en cantina

Riñe en cantina

[Ramos Arizpe]
hace 6 horas
Promete Alcalde más seguridad en Cactus

Promete Alcalde más seguridad en Cactus

[Del Río]
hace 6 horas
Liberan a primeras 4 familias de migrantes

Liberan a primeras 4 familias de migrantes

[Piedras Negras]
hace 6 horas
Invitan a conferencia en la FAC

Invitan a conferencia en la FAC

[Acuña]
hace 6 horas
Hoy inauguran exposición fotográfica en la Infoteca

Hoy inauguran exposición fotográfica en la Infoteca

[Local]
hace 6 horas
Va ‘Napo’ tras venta de propiedad ajena

Va ‘Napo’ tras venta de propiedad ajena

similares
[Espectáculos]
Muere Alberto Cortez a los 79 años
Muere Alberto Cortez a los 79 años
[Espectáculos]
En duda fidelidad de príncipe William a Kate Middleton
En duda fidelidad de príncipe William a Kate Middleton
[Espectáculos]
Sabrina está de vuelta
Sabrina está de vuelta
[Espectáculos]
Felicity Huffman podría ir a prisión por soborno
Felicity Huffman podría ir a prisión por soborno

El Marques

Bachelet en Saltillo

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

En medio de la debacle priísta

Apolítico
Apolítico

Los migrantes y los delitos en PN

Luis Carlos Plata
Luis Carlos Plata

Lo que cuesta, en dólares, liberar del fracking a Coahuila

Carlos Loret de Mola

A lo ganso

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce
Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Electoreros

Dalia Reyes
Dalia Reyes

Club tortilla

Carlos Ramírez
Carlos Ramírez

Trump-AMLO: Fingir pleito donde hay sumisión y vaguedad mexicana

Rafael Loret de Mola

Los migrantes

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Lorena Carrillo
Lorena Carrillo

Precios preferenciales para empresas

José Luis Medrano
José Luis Medrano

Adultos Mayores actualizan su estado de jubilados y pensionados

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

La inundación del 4 de abril