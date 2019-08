Cercan manifestantes la sede del Legislativo de Hong Kong

Laser show at government headquarters in Hong Kong - they use these against police security cameras but have become a symbol that protesters are watching too pic.twitter.com/9dopORNKT5

Since this is probably Hong Kong’s largest ever unlawful assembly in history, people are now just walking around randomly in different directions. When asked where they are going, some say “we are simply going to the MTR (metro station)”.#AntiELAB#AntiELABhk#HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/EWnexPrJes