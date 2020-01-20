Cerdos comiéndose unos a otros por hambre, filman maltrato animal
Aparecen cerdos muertos tirados en el suelo
Tras monitorear durante semanas la granja, activistas de la agrupación Meat The Victims irrumpieron en una finca de la localidad de Ballymena el pasado martes en una protesta contra el maltrato al que estaban siendo sometidos los animales de la hacienda.
La activista Tuesday Goti afirma que lo que vieron en el interior fue "absolutamente horrible".
"Uno de los cerdos tenía perforaciones en ambos costados. Lo estaban comiendo vivo. Ni siquiera tenía fuerzas para chillar. Sollozaba suavemente y no podíamos hacer nada más que mirar", dijo.
En las imágenes, publicadas en redes sociales, también aparecen cerdos muertos tirados en el suelo y ensangrentados.
The farm is now suspended Warning: images of the standard meat industry, good news in the end.SWIPE These are a few of my photos of what horrible neglect and torture we discovered and exposed, at the @meat_the_victims action in Northern Ireland. The suffering in there, for these juvenile, intelligent, sentient beings, are unimaginable. The action was a great success, we saved one life and as you can see in the video from BBC, the cruelty was massively exposed in the media and the farm was suspended! (More photos and a video coming up more photos on my facebook page) Until all are free!! ((Edit)) As many have asked; what will happen to the thousands of pigs who's still on the farm? My honest answer is that I don't know. I believe they are doomed whatever will happen or not happen and I too wish they could be saved. The only ones who's to blame are the animal exploitation industries and all those who supports this. But let's see, there's an investigation happening atm and a good chance that no more animals will be bred in to this torturous and miserable life and death on this farm Peace!
Tras la protesta que duró dos horas y media, el grupo de activistas internacionales llegó a un acuerdo con los propietarios y la Policía para que se liberara un cerdo que fue llevado a un refugio.
La protesta llevó apertura investigaciones tanto por parte del Departamento de Agricultura como por Red Tractor (Tractor Rojo), un programa de seguridad alimentaria que ha suspendido la membresía de esta granja.
El acto provocó el descontento de una asociación granjera de Irlanda del Norte, UFU (Sindicato de Granjeros de Ulster), que criticó los métodos que los activistas escogieron "a favor de publicidad" en vez de usar los canales oficiales para expresar preocupaciones. Al mismo tiempo, este sindicato afirma que apoya cualquier "investigación llevada a cabo sobre la base de la legítima protección animal" y señaló que "si lo que se ha denunciado resulta ser cierto, la UFU no buscará justificarlo".
This is the meat industry. This is right now. These are babies forced in to insanity and cannibalism. These are why we are right now protesting and demanding an end to this horror!