hace 24 minutos
[Internacional]

Cerdos comiéndose unos a otros por hambre, filman maltrato animal

Por Grupo Zócalo

Aparecen cerdos muertos tirados en el suelo

Cerdos comiéndose unos a otros por hambre, filman maltrato animal
Foto: Especial
Reino Unido.- Un grupo defensor de los derechos de animales grabó el maltrato y las pésimas condiciones en que se encontraban los cerdos de una granja ubicada en Irlanda del Norte. La falta de alimentación hizo que los animales llegaran a desarrollar comportamientos caníbales, publica RT.

Tras monitorear durante semanas la granja, activistas de la agrupación Meat The Victims irrumpieron en una finca de la localidad de Ballymena el pasado martes en una protesta contra el maltrato al que estaban siendo sometidos los animales de la hacienda.

La activista Tuesday Goti afirma que lo que vieron en el interior fue "absolutamente horrible".

"Uno de los cerdos tenía perforaciones en ambos costados. Lo estaban comiendo vivo. Ni siquiera tenía fuerzas para chillar. Sollozaba suavemente y no podíamos hacer nada más que mirar", dijo.


En las imágenes, publicadas en redes sociales, también aparecen cerdos muertos tirados en el suelo y ensangrentados.

Tras la protesta que duró dos horas y media, el grupo de activistas internacionales llegó a un acuerdo con los propietarios y la Policía para que se liberara un cerdo que fue llevado a un refugio.

La protesta llevó apertura investigaciones tanto por parte del Departamento de Agricultura como por Red Tractor (Tractor Rojo), un programa de seguridad alimentaria que ha suspendido la membresía de esta granja.

El acto provocó el descontento de una asociación granjera de Irlanda del Norte, UFU (Sindicato de Granjeros de Ulster), que criticó los métodos que los activistas escogieron "a favor de publicidad" en vez de usar los canales oficiales para expresar preocupaciones. Al mismo tiempo, este sindicato afirma que apoya cualquier "investigación llevada a cabo sobre la base de la legítima protección animal" y señaló que "si lo que se ha denunciado resulta ser cierto, la UFU no buscará justificarlo".



