Chris Hemsworth ofrece entrenamiento gratis
El actor anuncia que la app Centr tendrá acceso gratuito durante las siguientes seis semanas
El actor reveló que la suscripción premiun será gratuita y con ella las personas podrán acceder a entrenadores, rutinas, nutriólogos y cocineros que ayudan a los interesados a llevar una vida saludable acompañada de ejercicios.
"Hola a todos, durante este período de aislamiento e incertidumbre, estoy ofreciendo seis semanas de mi programa de salud… espero que esto haga que ese acceso sea aún más fácil durante la actual crisis mundial de salud. Creo que ahora más que nunca debemos centrarnos en lo que creo que son los 3 pilares clave para vivir más saludable y felizmente: ejercicio, nutrición y entrenamiento mental", señaló el actor en un video que publicó en sus redes sociales.
La plataforma digital de ejercicio surge como iniciativa de Hemsworth y de su esposa Elsa Pataky donde buscaron reunir expertos en nutrición, salud mental y entrenadores personales.
Las persona interesadas en inscribirse gratis al programa de entrenamiento del histrión tienen hasta el 31 de marzo para hacerlo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up. Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.