Colegio Americano participa en Nacionales
Alumnos del Colegio Americano, continúan aprendiendo y sumando experiencia
Saltillo, Coah.- Varios alumnos del Colegio Americano, quienes practican taekwondo, continúan aprendiendo y sumando experiencia, gracias a su participación en torneos nacionales. En esta ocasión los pequeños estuvieron del 14 al 19 de abril en el Campamento Mundial que se llevó a cabo en el Centro de Alto Rendimiento “La Loma” en San Luis Potosí. Los estudiantes tuvieron entrenadores internacionales.
