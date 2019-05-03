×
hace cerca de 23 minutos
[Deportes]

Colegio Americano participa en Nacionales

Por Gerardo Alvarado

Alumnos del Colegio Americano, continúan aprendiendo y sumando experiencia

Colegio Americano participa en Nacionales
Foto: Zócalo | Cortesía
Saltillo, Coah.- Varios alumnos del Colegio Americano, quienes practican taekwondo, continúan aprendiendo y sumando experiencia, gracias a su participación en torneos nacionales. En esta ocasión los pequeños estuvieron del 14 al 19 de abril en el Campamento Mundial que se llevó a cabo en el Centro de Alto Rendimiento “La Loma” en San Luis Potosí. Los estudiantes tuvieron entrenadores internacionales.


