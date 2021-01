Colisión de botes en Miami deja cuatro heridos; un hombre continú desaparecido

Last night’s story on the search for a missing man who went overboard after a two-boat crash that involved 8 people off Key Biscayne. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2SqExXoyi8

Another team of divers is again headed out to try and find the missing man who went overboard after a two-boat crash that involved 8 boaters off Key Biscayne. Four were hospitalized. The dive mission includes @CityofMiamiFire @USCG @MyFWC and @MiamiDadePD. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kNI2FHJQv6