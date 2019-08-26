Comienza la fiesta en Nueva Jersey con los MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Con la conducción de Sebastian Maniscalco, este lunes se realiza una nueva entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2019
El comediante Sebastian Maniscalco toma la posta de Katy Perry (anfitriona del 2017; en el 2018 no hubo conductor) y se encargará de presentar la gala que tiene confirmadas las participaciones de los Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalía, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas, entre otros.
La ceremonia arrancará a las 7 p.m. con la tradicional alfombra roja. Puedes seguir en vivo todos los detalles desde la cuenta oficial de Twitter de los MTV Video Music Awards, así como en sus páginas de Facebook y Youtube.
A continuación lo más destacado de la alfombra roja
"It's 2019, and not caring is NOT cute!"— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
PREACH IT, @jvn! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/GxuNZ8LEhE
The @jonasbrothers are taking the #VMAs stage again for the first time in 11 YEARS and I'm SO EMOTIONAL right now!! pic.twitter.com/sfpEscnUUt— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
lol @vmas pic.twitter.com/KrFOirgG1J— lauv (@lauvsongs) August 27, 2019
I can't write one tweet without thinking about @ShawnMendes' hair/smile!! pic.twitter.com/cUtBcwbGL8— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
Oh hi, @HaileeSteinfeld! You look perfect as always! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/MMdfnzqG03— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019
.@LilNasX has arrived at the #VMAs red carpet. He left the horse at home, and is performing #Panini tonight pic.twitter.com/sVsZAxd9Yo— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 26, 2019
My BOYS killed their performance tonight @CNCOmusic#VMAs :@amy_lombard pic.twitter.com/9v5vjivCgc— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019
Estos son los nominados:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – A lot
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Shawn Mendes – Island Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Drake – In My Feelings
Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Ava Max – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don't Care
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
FKA twigs – Cellophane
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Solange – Almeda
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints
Billie Eilish – Hostage
Ariana Grande – Thank you, next
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Solange – Almeda – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – I Love It
MEJOR DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name
Marshmello & Bastille – Happier
Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity
MEJOR ROCK
The 1975 – Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragons – Natural
Lenny Kravitz – Low
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
Twenty One Pilots – My Blood
VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
Halsey – Nightmare
The Killers – Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train
John Legend – Preach
Lil Dicky – Earth
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
FKA Twigs – Cellophane
Ariana Grande – Thank you, next
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish – When the party's over
FKA twigs – Cellophane
Ariana Grande – God is a Woman
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – Just Us
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Solange – Almeda
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
MEJOR POP
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Khalid – Talk
Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
MEJOR HIP-HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – A lot
Cardi B – Money
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE
MEJOR R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could've Been
Alicia Keys – Raise A Man
Ella Mai – Trip
Normani ft. 6lack – Waves
MEJOR K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
BLACKPINK – Kill This Love
Monsta X ft. French Montana – Who Do You Love
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Cat & Dog
NCT 127 – Regular
EXO – Tempo
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – Secreto
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – MIA
Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – I Can't Get Enough
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – Con Calma
Maluma – Mala Mía
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura