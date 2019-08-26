×
hace 47 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Comienza la fiesta en Nueva Jersey con los MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Por Daniela Aguilera

Con la conducción de Sebastian Maniscalco, este lunes se realiza una nueva entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Es la premiación musical más seguida en el mundo y la noche de este lunes dará a conocer a sus nuevos favoritos. Los MTV Video Music Awards, o simplemente los MTV VMAs 2019, se llevarán a cabo en una ceremonia en vivo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, y en esta nota tú podrás seguir en directo cada detalle: las presentaciones de artistas top, conocer la lista de ganadores y ver el paso de las estrellas por la alfombra roja.

El comediante Sebastian Maniscalco toma la posta de Katy Perry (anfitriona del 2017; en el 2018 no hubo conductor) y se encargará de presentar la gala que tiene confirmadas las participaciones de los Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalía, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas, entre otros.

La ceremonia arrancará a las 7 p.m. con la tradicional alfombra roja. Puedes seguir en vivo todos los detalles desde la cuenta oficial de Twitter de los MTV Video Music Awards, así como en sus páginas de Facebook y Youtube.



A continuación lo más destacado de la alfombra roja















Estos son los nominados:

VIDEO DEL AÑO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – A lot

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes – Island Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Drake – In My Feelings

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Ava Max – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don't Care

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
FKA twigs – Cellophane

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Solange – Almeda

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

Billie Eilish – Hostage

Ariana Grande – Thank you, next

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Solange – Almeda – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Solange – Almeda

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – I Love It

MEJOR DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name

Marshmello & Bastille – Happier

Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity

MEJOR ROCK
The 1975 – Love It If We Made It

Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick

Imagine Dragons – Natural

Lenny Kravitz – Low

Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes

Twenty One Pilots – My Blood

VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
Halsey – Nightmare

The Killers – Land of the Free

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train

John Legend – Preach

Lil Dicky – Earth

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

FKA Twigs – Cellophane

Ariana Grande – Thank you, next

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish – When the party's over

FKA twigs – Cellophane

Ariana Grande – God is a Woman

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – Just Us

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Solange – Almeda

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO
Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Khalid – Talk

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR HIP-HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – A lot

Cardi B – Money

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE

MEJOR R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could've Been

Alicia Keys – Raise A Man

Ella Mai – Trip

Normani ft. 6lack – Waves

MEJOR K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

BLACKPINK – Kill This Love

Monsta X ft. French Montana – Who Do You Love

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Cat & Dog

NCT 127 – Regular

EXO – Tempo

MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – Secreto

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – MIA

Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – I Can't Get Enough

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – Con Calma

Maluma – Mala Mía

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura


