Comienza la fiesta en Nueva Jersey con los MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Es la premiación musical más seguida en el mundo y la noche de este lunes dará a conocer a sus nuevos favoritos. Los MTV Video Music Awards, o simplemente los MTV VMAs 2019, se llevarán a cabo en una ceremonia en vivo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, y en esta nota tú podrás seguir en directo cada detalle: las presentaciones de artistas top, conocer la lista de ganadores y ver el paso de las estrellas por la alfombra roja.El comediante Sebastian Maniscalco toma la posta de Katy Perry (anfitriona del 2017; en el 2018 no hubo conductor) y se encargará de presentar la gala que tiene confirmadas las participaciones de los Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalía, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas, entre otros.La ceremonia arrancará a las 7 p.m. con la tradicional alfombra roja. Puedes seguir en vivo todos los detalles desde la cuenta oficial de Twitter de los MTV Video Music Awards, así como en sus páginas de Facebook y Youtube.Estos son los nominados:VIDEO DEL AÑO21 Savage ft. J. Cole – A lotBillie Eilish – Bad GuyAriana Grande – Thank u, nextJonas Brothers – SuckerLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town RoadTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownARTISTA DEL AÑOCardi B – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsAriana Grande – Republic RecordsHalsey – Astralwerks/Capitol RecordsJonas Brothers – Republic RecordsShawn Mendes – Island RecordsCANCIÓN DEL AÑODrake – In My FeelingsAriana Grande – Thank u, nextJonas Brothers – SuckerLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ShallowLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownMEJOR ARTISTA NUEVOAva Max – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsH.E.R. – MBK/RCA RecordsLil Nas X – Columbia RecordsLizzo – Atlantic RecordsROSALÍA – Columbia RecordsMEJOR COLABORACIÓNLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ShallowShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – SeñoritaTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don't CareBTS ft. Halsey – Boy With LuvMEJOR COREOGRAFÍAFKA twigs – CellophaneROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con AlturaLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New FriendsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – SeñoritaSolange – AlmedaBTS ft. Halsey – Boy With LuvMEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍAAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – TintsBillie Eilish – HostageAriana Grande – Thank you, nextShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – SeñoritaSolange – Almeda – Columbia RecordsTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!MEJOR EDICIÓNAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – TintsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)Billie Eilish – Bad GuyAriana Grande – 7 RingsSolange – AlmedaTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownMEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTEBTS ft. Halsey – Boy With LuvAriana Grande – 7 RingsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – SeñoritaTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownKanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – I Love ItMEJOR DANCEThe Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You MineClean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – SoloDJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki TakiDavid Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My NameMarshmello & Bastille – HappierSilk City & Dua Lipa – ElectricityMEJOR ROCKThe 1975 – Love It If We Made ItFall Out Boy – Bishops Knife TrickImagine Dragons – NaturalLenny Kravitz – LowPanic! At The Disco – High HopesTwenty One Pilots – My BloodVIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVOHalsey – NightmareThe Killers – Land of the FreeJamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway TrainJohn Legend – PreachLil Dicky – EarthTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownMEJOR DIRECCIÓNBillie Eilish – Bad GuyFKA Twigs – CellophaneAriana Grande – Thank you, nextLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray CyrusLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, DiploTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownMEJOR EFECTOS VISUALESBillie Eilish – When the party's overFKA twigs – CellophaneAriana Grande – God is a WomanDJ Khaled ft. SZA – Just UsLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New FriendsTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!MEJOR EDICIÓNAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – TintsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)Billie Eilish – Bad GuyAriana Grande – 7 RingsSolange – AlmedaTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑOBazziCNCOBillie EilishH.E.R.LauvLizzoMEJOR POP5 Seconds of Summer – EasierCardi B & Bruno Mars – Please MeBillie Eilish – Bad GuyKhalid – TalkAriana Grande – Thank u, nextJonas Brothers – SuckerTaylor Swift – You Need to Calm DownMEJOR HIP-HOP2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World21 Savage ft. J. Cole – A lotCardi B – MoneyDJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – HigherLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODEMEJOR R&BAnderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It BetterChildish Gambino – Feels Like SummerH.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could've BeenAlicia Keys – Raise A ManElla Mai – TripNormani ft. 6lack – WavesMEJOR K-POPBTS ft. Halsey – Boy With LuvBLACKPINK – Kill This LoveMonsta X ft. French Montana – Who Do You LoveTOMORROW X TOGETHER – Cat & DogNCT 127 – RegularEXO – TempoMEJOR VIDEO LATINOAnuel AA, Karol G – SecretoBad Bunny ft. Drake – MIABenny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – I Can't Get EnoughDaddy Yankee ft. Snow – Con CalmaMaluma – Mala MíaROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura