Con TKD previenen violencia
El taekwondo busca fortalecer la parte psicológica
Foto: Zócalo | Cortesía
Saltillo, Coah.- Luisa Ivón Gallegos Martínez, directora de Prevención Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia en el Estado, dijo que mediante el taekwondo busca fortalecer la parte psicológica de los más de 50 niños y niñas que practican esta actividad en sus diferentes modalidades.
