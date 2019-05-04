×
hace 42 minutos
[Deportes]

Con TKD previenen violencia

Por Redacción

El taekwondo busca fortalecer la parte psicológica

Imprimir
Con TKD previenen violencia
Foto: Zócalo | Cortesía
Saltillo, Coah.- Luisa Ivón Gallegos Martínez, directora de Prevención Social de la Violencia y la Delincuencia en el Estado, dijo que mediante el taekwondo busca fortalecer la parte psicológica de los más de 50 niños y niñas que practican esta actividad en sus diferentes modalidades.


conoce+
A dar la cara en el Nacional

A dar la cara en el Nacional

Se cuelgan mexicanos 6 preseas en TKD

Se cuelgan mexicanos 6 preseas en TKD

Arrasa Monclova en Taekwondo

Arrasa Monclova en Taekwondo

Invita sensei a que se active la gente

Invita sensei a que se active la gente

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Lucha libre]
hace cerca de 22 horas
Luchadores rescatan a su promotor de un lago congelado

Luchadores rescatan a su promotor de un lago congelado

[Coahuila]
hace 1 hora
Felicita el Alcalde a alumnos ganadores

Felicita el Alcalde a alumnos ganadores

[Coahuila]
hace 1 hora
Controlan el volumen a publicidad parlante

Controlan el volumen a publicidad parlante

[Seguridad]
hace 1 hora
Entrega la federación 8.5 mdp de Fortaseg

Entrega la federación 8.5 mdp de Fortaseg

[Piedras Negras]
hace 1 hora
Optan migrantes meterse a casas abandonadas

Optan migrantes meterse a casas abandonadas

[Piedras Negras]
hace 1 hora
Se atenderá a niños que no fueron inscritos en escuela

Se atenderá a niños que no fueron inscritos en escuela

similares
[Deportes]
Águilas hunden al ‘Tibu’
Águilas hunden al ‘Tibu’
[Deportes]
Tengan cuidado con los Bucks
Tengan cuidado con los Bucks
[Deportes]
Granizada daña el campo
Granizada daña el campo
[Deportes]
Coahuilense se cuelga el bronce
Coahuilense se cuelga el bronce
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4d19d4cbfd1441e7 • 2019-05-04 10:36:31 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4d19d4cbfd1441e7 Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

Confesionario

Primera visita de Andrés Manuel López Obrador a Monclova

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Llamado urgente

Apolítico
Apolítico

El Padre Meño ante los jueces

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

El fantasma de Palacio

Gerardo Hernández

La 4T en marcha

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Jorge A. Meléndez
Jorge A. Meléndez

El valor de curiosear

Rodolfo Villarreal Ríos
Rodolfo Villarreal Ríos

Un paseo histórico por la política exterior estadounidense / a

Juan Castillo Borja
Juan Castillo Borja

Sorprendieron

Sonia Villarreal

¿Estamos muy bien?

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Manú Dornbierer
Manú Dornbierer

Ya basta, Fox- Coca-Cola

Cholyn Garza
Cholyn Garza

Sobornos y fraudes

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

La batalla del 5 de mayo