×
hace 51 minutos
[Viral]

Conoce a Joan MacDonald, la abuelita fitness

Por Grupo Zócalo

Joan MacDonald enseña que la edad no tiene por qué ser una limitante para comenzar una vida más sana

Imprimir
Conoce a Joan MacDonald, la abuelita fitness
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Esta es la historia Joan MacDonald, una mujer de Canadá que a sus 73 años se ha convertido en influencer fitness y está causando sensación en Instagram.

Según cuenta Joan, hace un par años ella atravesaba una dura crisis matrimonial que la tenía sumida en una profunda depresión.

Esto, a su vez, le acarreó problemas de salud como artritis, colesterol e hipertensión, así que decidió hacer un cambio radical para mejorar su vida.

Con ayuda de su hija, la entrenadora Michelle MacDonald, en solo tres años Joan logró bajar 25 kilos y tonificar todo su cuerpo.

En una foto del antes y después, Joan explica cómo ha sido este proceso de transformación:

“En este punto, sinceramente, creo que no tenemos límites. En cualquier momento podemos tomar la decisión de cambiar. Sin importar qué tan difícil o retadora sea la vida, debemos mantenernos firmes en nuestro objetivo y seguir adelante.

“Cuando comencé nunca creí que llegaría a donde estoy. Solo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar los medicamentos. Espero que todos sigan eligiendo crecer, aprender a amarse, a cuidarse y atreverse a soñar otra vez"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do. At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again. . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.

Una publicación compartida por Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I never thought the seventies were going to end up like this! Being in videos in a gym in Tulum Mexico wearing @womensbest ! I am sincerely grateful for all the moments leading up to this. The journey has been long and it’s not over. I have endured many hiccups and frustrations. I have battled fatigue, anger, self-doubt and fear. I have learned to love more, to embrace my body, to be open minded and to push forwards. I hope you all believe that my journey can be anybody’s journey. I did not do gymnastics or any serious sport when I was young. I battled weight most of my adult life. I was seriously overweight for the past twenty years before starting all of this. I have had a hysterectomy when I was in my forties. I am not on Hormone Replacement Therapy. I do not eliminate any food groups. I train 5 x week for about 75 minutes with weights trying to get better each week. I do cardio 4-7 days a week for about 15-30 minutes depending on what my coach wants me to do. I take a few supplements like creatine and protein powder and fish oil but not much else. . Michelle and I will be doing a live video on my instagram tonight at 8 pm EST to answer questions so please join me! With love Joan . Gym: @tulumstrengthclub Coach: @yourhealthyhedonista . #fitover70 #girlswithmuscle #bodybuilding #tscathlete.

Una publicación compartida por Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Boy, i never thought I would ever, ever wear tight fitting clothes like this! what in the world is happening to me? I’m supposed to be getting older, not younger! . So many of you are asking for Michelle’s Banana Cupcake recipe and Hattie Cake recipe. Both of these are in my YouTube channel. I’ve put the link in my bio up above! For those of you new to following me, I am a @womensbest athlete. I joined this company last year because they 100% support women’s health and they make great products. I use their Fit Whey Protein every day. It’s easy to bake with too! Surround yourself with the best; surround yourself with people, ideas and products that help you to be your best. Life is too short! Take care of yourself Please use my code JOAN10 to save some $ at the checkout . If you make these cupcakes please tag me so I can see your hard work ladies. For more recipes follow my @yourhealthyhedonista . You can get a copy of her free ebook that I used to lose the first 50 lbs, from her website http://www.yourhealthyhedonista.com . Have a beautiful day. Never give up on your goals! . #weightloss #fatloss #protein #baking.

Una publicación compartida por Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Our only retreat of the year is now open! Only 4 spots left!! All the info is in my bio This is a bespoke retreat hosted at the Villa @nesttulum . It includes an all day excursion to the #siankaan biosphere with @yucatan_outdoors . It includes a photoshoot on the pristine beaches of Tulum, Make Up and Hair included! It includes a daily gourmet, healthy breakfast at @nesttulum It includes lunch and dinner at the Villa prepared by gourmet chef @yourhealthyhedonista It includes 3 group classes at the @tulumjunglegym with legend @katietrainsalot . It includes yoga class with master teacher @yourhealthyhedonista . It includes a private training session with @jeanjacquesbarrett at @tulumstrengthclub . . . Dates: April 19-26th. 7 nights at the Villa! We will be there on the property with you, celebrating the beauty of Tulum. The retreat falls on the famous @artwithmetulum where installations, art, music and food are celebrated on the beach!! You really don’t want to miss it . See you here! With love Joan . @paigecorms @fitfabmona @ottdevil17

Una publicación compartida por Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) el



conoce+
Jacob, el perro que espera cada noche a su amo fallecido

Jacob, el perro que espera cada noche a su amo fallecido

Desaparece menor; la localizan con tío

Desaparece menor; la localizan con tío

Twitter restringe fotografía de diputada con AMLO

Twitter restringe fotografía de diputada con AMLO

Mujer sale de la universidad y se encuentra con desagradable sorpresa

Mujer sale de la universidad y se encuentra con desagradable sorpresa

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Local]
hace 18 horas
Tiene hospital más consultas y cirugías

Tiene hospital más consultas y cirugías

[Coahuila]
hace 18 horas
Lanzan consignas contra Germán Larrea

Lanzan consignas contra Germán Larrea

[Seguridad]
hace 12 horas
Cierran nuevamente la autopista Monterrey-Saltillo

Cierran nuevamente la autopista Monterrey-Saltillo

[Nacional]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Frente frío 40 causará bajas temperaturas en Coahuila

Frente frío 40 causará bajas temperaturas en Coahuila

[Local]
hace 18 horas
Se endeudan obreros por atención médica

Se endeudan obreros por atención médica

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 6 horas
Ofrecen servicios para el bienestar animal

Ofrecen servicios para el bienestar animal

similares
[VIRAL]
Jacob, el perro que espera cada noche a su amo fallecido
Jacob, el perro que espera cada noche a su amo fallecido
[Viral]
Emma Coronel repudia asesinato de Fátima y ola de feminicidios en México
Emma Coronel repudia asesinato de Fátima y ola de feminicidios en México
[Viral]
¡Falló la puntería! Los mejores memes de la caída del meteorito en México
¡Falló la puntería! Los mejores memes de la caída del meteorito en México
[Viral]
Twitter restringe fotografía de diputada con AMLO
Twitter restringe fotografía de diputada con AMLO

Confesionario

Diversificar

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Cenaron en Saltillo

Apolítico
Apolítico

PAN y su candidata en Distrito 02

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

Cómo salir de la crisis de desabasto de medicinas

Francisco Treviño Granados

Llegó artillería pesada del SNTE, a la Sección 5 del magisterio

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Cerveza en Mexicali

Dan T
Dan T

10 medallas para México

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Lozoya, ¿testigo colaborador contra Peña Nieto?

Javier Villarreal Lozano

Estado de La Laguna (1)

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Cartones Invitados
Cartones Invitados

Feminismo

Cartones Invitados
Cartones Invitados

Escena del crimen

Cartones Invitados
Cartones Invitados

Realidades