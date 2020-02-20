Conoce a Joan MacDonald, la abuelita fitness
Joan MacDonald enseña que la edad no tiene por qué ser una limitante para comenzar una vida más sana
Según cuenta Joan, hace un par años ella atravesaba una dura crisis matrimonial que la tenía sumida en una profunda depresión.
Esto, a su vez, le acarreó problemas de salud como artritis, colesterol e hipertensión, así que decidió hacer un cambio radical para mejorar su vida.
Con ayuda de su hija, la entrenadora Michelle MacDonald, en solo tres años Joan logró bajar 25 kilos y tonificar todo su cuerpo.
En una foto del antes y después, Joan explica cómo ha sido este proceso de transformación:
“En este punto, sinceramente, creo que no tenemos límites. En cualquier momento podemos tomar la decisión de cambiar. Sin importar qué tan difícil o retadora sea la vida, debemos mantenernos firmes en nuestro objetivo y seguir adelante.
“Cuando comencé nunca creí que llegaría a donde estoy. Solo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar los medicamentos. Espero que todos sigan eligiendo crecer, aprender a amarse, a cuidarse y atreverse a soñar otra vez"
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do. At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again. . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I never thought the seventies were going to end up like this! Being in videos in a gym in Tulum Mexico wearing @womensbest ! I am sincerely grateful for all the moments leading up to this. The journey has been long and it’s not over. I have endured many hiccups and frustrations. I have battled fatigue, anger, self-doubt and fear. I have learned to love more, to embrace my body, to be open minded and to push forwards. I hope you all believe that my journey can be anybody’s journey. I did not do gymnastics or any serious sport when I was young. I battled weight most of my adult life. I was seriously overweight for the past twenty years before starting all of this. I have had a hysterectomy when I was in my forties. I am not on Hormone Replacement Therapy. I do not eliminate any food groups. I train 5 x week for about 75 minutes with weights trying to get better each week. I do cardio 4-7 days a week for about 15-30 minutes depending on what my coach wants me to do. I take a few supplements like creatine and protein powder and fish oil but not much else. . Michelle and I will be doing a live video on my instagram tonight at 8 pm EST to answer questions so please join me! With love Joan . Gym: @tulumstrengthclub Coach: @yourhealthyhedonista . #fitover70 #girlswithmuscle #bodybuilding #tscathlete.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Boy, i never thought I would ever, ever wear tight fitting clothes like this! what in the world is happening to me? I’m supposed to be getting older, not younger! . So many of you are asking for Michelle’s Banana Cupcake recipe and Hattie Cake recipe. Both of these are in my YouTube channel. I’ve put the link in my bio up above! For those of you new to following me, I am a @womensbest athlete. I joined this company last year because they 100% support women’s health and they make great products. I use their Fit Whey Protein every day. It’s easy to bake with too! Surround yourself with the best; surround yourself with people, ideas and products that help you to be your best. Life is too short! Take care of yourself Please use my code JOAN10 to save some $ at the checkout . If you make these cupcakes please tag me so I can see your hard work ladies. For more recipes follow my @yourhealthyhedonista . You can get a copy of her free ebook that I used to lose the first 50 lbs, from her website http://www.yourhealthyhedonista.com . Have a beautiful day. Never give up on your goals! . #weightloss #fatloss #protein #baking.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Our only retreat of the year is now open! Only 4 spots left!! All the info is in my bio This is a bespoke retreat hosted at the Villa @nesttulum . It includes an all day excursion to the #siankaan biosphere with @yucatan_outdoors . It includes a photoshoot on the pristine beaches of Tulum, Make Up and Hair included! It includes a daily gourmet, healthy breakfast at @nesttulum It includes lunch and dinner at the Villa prepared by gourmet chef @yourhealthyhedonista It includes 3 group classes at the @tulumjunglegym with legend @katietrainsalot . It includes yoga class with master teacher @yourhealthyhedonista . It includes a private training session with @jeanjacquesbarrett at @tulumstrengthclub . . . Dates: April 19-26th. 7 nights at the Villa! We will be there on the property with you, celebrating the beauty of Tulum. The retreat falls on the famous @artwithmetulum where installations, art, music and food are celebrated on the beach!! You really don’t want to miss it . See you here! With love Joan . @paigecorms @fitfabmona @ottdevil17
Confesionario
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Francisco Treviño Granados
Llegó artillería pesada del SNTE, a la Sección 5 del magisterio