Convive Dua Lipa con niños refugiados
La intérprete de 'Swan Song' compartió fotos y videos de las actividades que realizó
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la intérprete de "Swan Song" compartió fotos y videos de las actividades que realizó, como bailar, visitar una escuela y jugar futbol.
"Tuve la reveladora experiencia de estar en Líbano los últimos tres días trabajando junto a la Unicef para reunirme con los niños que participan en los programas de capacitación y desarrollo para la juventud", compartió la cantante.
"Todos ellos merecen igualdad y un lugar para poder vivir, aprender y alcanzar su máximo potencial. Siempre he creído en los niños, ya que son nuestro futuro y tenemos que cuidarlos", agregó.
La británica destacó que en el asentamiento, los refugiados están seguros y pueden empezar una nueva vida.
I’ve had the most eye opening experience being out in Lebanon for the past 3 days working with @unicef meeting children at the refugee settlements and youth training and skill building programs. I particularly want to speak up for refugees as I feel I have a personal connection to seeing people adapt to any circumstance they were put in because of conflict. No family or child chooses to leave their home. They all have dreams. They all deserve equality and a place to be able to live, learn and reach their full potential. I always believe in children as they are our future and we have to take care of them. It was a heartbreaking and emotional yet hopeful experience after seeing these kids still laugh and smile and make the most of a bad situation. I have experienced all first hand the activities and opportunities UNICEF give to young people who have been left without a home because of the war in Syria and it’s nice to see that these children have a community where they feel safe and protected. @unicef #AChildIsAChild
