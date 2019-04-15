×
hace 40 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Convive Dua Lipa con niños refugiados

Por Agencia Reforma

La intérprete de 'Swan Song' compartió fotos y videos de las actividades que realizó

Imprimir
Convive Dua Lipa con niños refugiados
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Dua Lipa convivió con niños y jóvenes sirios refugiados en un campamento ubicado en Líbano, apoyado por la Unicef.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la intérprete de "Swan Song" compartió fotos y videos de las actividades que realizó, como bailar, visitar una escuela y jugar futbol.

"Tuve la reveladora experiencia de estar en Líbano los últimos tres días trabajando junto a la Unicef para reunirme con los niños que participan en los programas de capacitación y desarrollo para la juventud", compartió la cantante.

"Todos ellos merecen igualdad y un lugar para poder vivir, aprender y alcanzar su máximo potencial. Siempre he creído en los niños, ya que son nuestro futuro y tenemos que cuidarlos", agregó.

La británica destacó que en el asentamiento, los refugiados están seguros y pueden empezar una nueva vida.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’ve had the most eye opening experience being out in Lebanon for the past 3 days working with @unicef meeting children at the refugee settlements and youth training and skill building programs. I particularly want to speak up for refugees as I feel I have a personal connection to seeing people adapt to any circumstance they were put in because of conflict. No family or child chooses to leave their home. They all have dreams. They all deserve equality and a place to be able to live, learn and reach their full potential. I always believe in children as they are our future and we have to take care of them. It was a heartbreaking and emotional yet hopeful experience after seeing these kids still laugh and smile and make the most of a bad situation. I have experienced all first hand the activities and opportunities UNICEF give to young people who have been left without a home because of the war in Syria and it’s nice to see that these children have a community where they feel safe and protected. @unicef #AChildIsAChild

Una publicación compartida por Dua Lipa (@dualipa) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’ve had the most eye opening experience being out in Lebanon for the past 3 days working with @unicef meeting children at the refugee settlements and youth training and skill building programs. I particularly want to speak up for refugees as I feel I have a personal connection to seeing people adapt to any circumstance they were put in because of conflict. No family or child chooses to leave their home. They all have dreams. They all deserve equality and a place to be able to live, learn and reach their full potential. I always believe in children as they are our future and we have to take care of them. It was a heartbreaking and emotional yet hopeful experience after seeing these kids still laugh and smile and make the most of a bad situation. I have experienced all first hand the activities and opportunities UNICEF give to young people who have been left without a home because of the war in Syria and it’s nice to see that these children have a community where they feel safe and protected. @unicef #AChildIsAChild

Una publicación compartida por Dua Lipa (@dualipa) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’ve had the most eye opening experience being out in Lebanon for the past 3 days working with @unicef meeting children at the refugee settlements and youth training and skill building programs. I particularly want to speak up for refugees as I feel I have a personal connection to seeing people adapt to any circumstance they were put in because of conflict. No family or child chooses to leave their home. They all have dreams. They all deserve equality and a place to be able to live, learn and reach their full potential. I always believe in children as they are our future and we have to take care of them. It was a heartbreaking and emotional yet hopeful experience after seeing these kids still laugh and smile and make the most of a bad situation. I have experienced all first hand the activities and opportunities UNICEF give to young people who have been left without a home because of the war in Syria and it’s nice to see that these children have a community where they feel safe and protected. @unicef #AChildIsAChild

Una publicación compartida por Dua Lipa (@dualipa) el



conoce+
Dua Lipa le cantará a Bond

Dua Lipa le cantará a Bond

El año 2018 fue el más mortífero para los niños en Siria

El año 2018 fue el más mortífero para los niños en Siria

Alerta Unicef por resurgimiento de sarampión en 98 países

Alerta Unicef por resurgimiento de sarampión en 98 países

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Saltillo]
hace cerca de 9 horas
Llegan los ramos de fuera

Llegan los ramos de fuera

[Negocios]
hace 8 horas
Empresarios dudan en invertir

Empresarios dudan en invertir

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 20 horas
Por retiro de bomba desalojan a 600 habitantes de Frankfurt

Por retiro de bomba desalojan a 600 habitantes de Frankfurt

[Seguridad]
hace cerca de 9 horas
Muerde perro a niña en la cara

Muerde perro a niña en la cara

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 9 horas
Luce en abandono el Laguito Mexicano

Luce en abandono el Laguito Mexicano

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 9 horas
Daños en área de juegos

Daños en área de juegos

similares
[Espectáculos]
Ariana Grande, la artista más joven en encabezar Coachella
Ariana Grande, la artista más joven en encabezar Coachella
[Espectáculos]
Presentarán demanda civil contra Pablo Lyle
Presentarán demanda civil contra Pablo Lyle
[Espectáculos]
Anuncia Madonna colaboración con Maluma
Anuncia Madonna colaboración con Maluma
[Espectáculos]
Muere Diego Galán, crítico y cineasta, a los 72 años
Muere Diego Galán, crítico y cineasta, a los 72 años

Confesionario

Cumplió años Luis “El Torton” Gutiérrez

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Apolítico
Apolítico

Saturación de albergues

El Marques
El Marques

Va obispo a convento

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

Otra vez la ira del CNTE

Sergio Sarmiento

Mentira reaccionaria

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Medrano
Medrano

Protección civil intensifica recorridos

Guillermo Fárber
Guillermo Fárber

Llamado desesperado

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

Soberbia intemperante

Fraga

Amlovers

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Robles Ramírez
Guillermo Robles Ramírez

Coahuila es mágico

Rosa Blanca Cuellar
Rosa Blanca Cuellar

Políticos no cumplen promesas…

Sol
Sol

Ya se ven el PAN