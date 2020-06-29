Cornelius, el gato con ‘cejas’ que se volvió una sensación en internet
El felino ha cautivado a las redes sociales por una peculiaridad en su rostro
Es el caso de Cornelius, un gato de cuatro años, originario de Nashville, Tennessee, Estados Unidos que se ha vuelto una sensación en las redes sociales por una peculiaridad en su rostro.
Y es que el felino pese a que es de color negro posee una decoloración en su pelaje, justo arriba de sus ojos, lo que hace que figure como unas grandes cejas blancas.
Dicha característica ha llevado a que Cornelius adquiera fama en el mundo de internet ya que su dueña Karen le ha creado su propia cuenta de Instagram, donde comparte fotografías del gato con diferentes atuendos lo que lo hace lucir más llamativo.
