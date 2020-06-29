×
Cornelius, el gato con ‘cejas’ que se volvió una sensación en internet

Por Grupo Zócalo

El felino ha cautivado a las redes sociales por una peculiaridad en su rostro

Cornelius, el gato con ‘cejas’ que se volvió una sensación en internet
Foto: Zócalo | Especial
México.- Los animales se han vuelto protagonistas de épicos, emotivos, graciosos e incluso indignantes momentos por lo que cada historia que se comparte en internet se vuelve un éxito entre los usuarios.

Es el caso de Cornelius, un gato de cuatro años, originario de Nashville, Tennessee, Estados Unidos que se ha vuelto una sensación en las redes sociales por una peculiaridad en su rostro.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Happy New Year, friends!! We are back from our holiday break with our Top 9!! This here is my super surprised, shocked (pawscar nominated for sure) expression when I first saw our Top 9 Posts of the Year! I couldn’t believe nearly every post was of … ME! ⁣⁣ (SWIPE)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sassy and Nellie are in the Top 9 too! So who is missing? ⁣Hmm... ⁣ ⁣⁣ What’s new in 2020? ⁣ ⁣ Well, I is REAL glad you asked ME too! I gots me my own green speedo to match @itsmekevin_thecat equals FABULOUSNESS! ⁣ We gonna look Pawsome on the beach and wherever else we decide to wear them!! Watch out!! Polly and Duke for 2020 Top 9! ⁣⁣ Oh yeah, Buzzkill Bea didn’t make the Top 9 either. *snicker, hee, hee ⁣⁣ Thanks for being our friends!! Here’s to new adventures and friendships in 2020! ⁣ ⁣ I loaf ya, ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cornelius Cornbread⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Love it? Like it. ⁣⁣ Turn on post notifications so you never miss a post.Cofounder @pawshcatclub #pawshcatclub ⁣⁣ Go check out our pawtners and friends:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @20pawsdaily @furrytalesofgracieandzara⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣@parker_the_californian_cat⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @cat_privilege @nelson_and_lillabet⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @tukihavaapso @krazykershaw @the_captastic_cappy @atticustheblindcatstruts ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #cat_lovers #blackcatlovers #catsarecute⁣⁣⁣⁣ #cats_feature #catloafs #toms_featurebuddies ⁣⁣⁣ #catsinbowties #stormiesdailyfeatures #blackcatstellall #themeowdaily #total_cats ⁣⁣ #bestpawtycrew #instacatsdaily #featuredmeow #bns_cats #blackcatslover #raw_cats #mykittyloaf ⁣⁣#instacat_meows #cutecatsblog #catsallday #refinedfeline #blackkitty #bombaycats #catfeaturefriends #catfeaturesinsta #cattasticworld #meowdeling #cat_features_daily

Una publicación compartida de Cornbread Black Bombay Cat (@corneliuscornbreadchronicles) el



Y es que el felino pese a que es de color negro posee una decoloración en su pelaje, justo arriba de sus ojos, lo que hace que figure como unas grandes cejas blancas.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hey Girl, can I borrow a hug? I promise I‘ll give it back. Anything happen today that gotcha down? I am here for ya!! Tell me what Monday did to you THIS week!! ⁣ ⁣ Hey, y’all, check out my bandana!! It’s one of three I purchased with my winning gift card giveaway from @Buttonsbowsnmore I luvs it because it has different patterns on each side! Luvs and hugs, ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cornelius Cornbread⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Love it? Like it. Save it. Share it. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Don’t Miss A Post: ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Follow Me #corneliuscornbread⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cofounder of THE most exclusive feature site of ALL TIME!: @pawshcatclub #pawshcatclub⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Pawtners in Fun:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @itsmekevin_thecat ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@20pawsdaily ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@furrygambit ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@parker_the_californian_cat⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@salemmtl2015 @oliver_ac_twist⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @cat_privilege @ohmrbiscuits ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣@furrytalesofgracieandzara ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@the_captastic_cappy ⁣⁣Duke’s Buddies:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @tukihavaapso ⁣ #instacatlove #petsofinstaworld #bestcatsintheworld #dailykitty #yourcatphoto #cat2feature #catmom #blackcatslover #bombaycatlove #bombaycat #kittycatlove #cat_features_daily #cutecatsonline #Black_cat_crew #topcatsclub #Themeowdaily #Catfeaturefriends #fantasticfurballs #featuredcats_ig #funnymeowdels #cats_of_ig #bestcatclub #bns_cats #coi #instacats #catfeaturesofig #wewantcats #kittylovers

Una publicación compartida de Cornbread Black Bombay Cat (@corneliuscornbreadchronicles) el



Dicha característica ha llevado a que Cornelius adquiera fama en el mundo de internet ya que su dueña Karen le ha creado su propia cuenta de Instagram, donde comparte fotografías del gato con diferentes atuendos lo que lo hace lucir más llamativo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

It is me, Count Cornelius Catula! Hey, y’all. Hope you like this one cuz there are a lot more of me in this here costume. ⁣⁣ Happy Meowloween Pawty!! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣Join is all weekend Oct. 25-27. @pawshcatclub Happy Meowloween Fall ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ COI Costume & Karaoke Pawty! #happymeowloweenpawshpawty2019⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Use our tags for a chance to be reposted to @pawshcatclub stories⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sorry we are so late. My Meowmager gots issues. ⁣⁣ We will be catching up on tagged posts soon. ⁣⁣ ⁣ It’s my bestie @oliver_ac_twist Gotcha Day! ⁣⁣ I loaf ya, ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cornelius Cornbread⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cofounder @pawshcatclub #pawshcatclub⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Pawtners in Fun:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @itsmekevin_thecat ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@20pawsdaily ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@furrygambit ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@parker_the_californian_cat⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@salemmtl2015 @oliver_ac_twist⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @cat_privilege @ohmrbiscuits ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣@furrytalesofgracieandzara ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #featurememeow #coolcatsfeature #bombaycats #fantasticfurballs #kittylookbook #daily_kitty_cat #9gaghalloween #pawsies_club #meowstagram #black_cat_crew #blackcatstellall #blackcat_features #raw_fall1⁣ #catmom #allpetsclub #bestpawtycrew #blackcatsoninstagram #blackcatlove #bcf13daysofhalloween #themeowdaily ⁣⁣⁣ #bombaycat #kittycatlove #topcatsclub #catfeaturefriends #halloweencatcostume #blackcatawareness #catsincostumes

Una publicación compartida de Cornbread Black Bombay Cat (@corneliuscornbreadchronicles) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I ain't wearing no rooting' tootin' birthday hat. You can forget THAT! Woot! Hey, ya'll! It's my birthday today, and it's really cool to be celebrating it with the COI community for the first time ever! ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ As you can see, my meowmy tried to put a birthday hat on me. (SWIPE to see me MAD!) I shut that down real quick like.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ What's the most annoying thing your parents have tried to get you to do?⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ By the way, I am settling in real good at Halloween Camp. I'm lookin' forward to movie night and more fun times tomorrow. I been real good. Pawmise. No tricks whatsoever. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Check out the SUPER IMPAWTANT events below: ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @horst_the_hero It's Horst's 10th Adoption Day.⁣ ⁣ Save the date Oct. 18-20 for:⁣ Kevy and Corny’s Instaversary/Birthday World Tour Extravaganza: Where in the World are Kevy and Corny? #kevycornyworldtour ⁣I CAN NOT WAIT! WOOT!⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Oct. 14 Halloween Camp at #catcrossfithauntedcamp Oct. 25-27. @pawshcatclub Happy Meowloween Fall COI Costume & Karaoke Pawty! #happymeowloweenpawshpawty2019⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ I loaf ya, ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Cornelius Cornbread⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #blackcatsmatter.⁣⁣ ⁣ Cofounder @pawshcatclub #pawshcatclub⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Pawtners in Fun:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣ @itsmekevin_thecat ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@20pawsdaily ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@furrygambit ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@parker_the_californian_cat⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁠⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣@salemmtl2015 @oliver_ac_twist⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @cat_privilege @ohmrbiscuits ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣@furrytalesofgracieandzara ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁠⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ #featurememeow #coolcatsfeature #bombaycats #fantasticfurballs #kittylookbook #daily_kitty_cat #topcatsclub #pawsies_club #meowstagram #black_cat_crew #blackcatstellall #blackcat_features #raw_cats⁣ #catmom #allpetsclub #bestpawtycrew #blackcatsoninstagram #blackcatlove #blackcatsofig ##themeowdaily ⁣⁣⁣ #bombaycat #kittycatlove #topcatsclub #catfeaturefriends #featuredcats_ig

Una publicación compartida de Cornbread Black Bombay Cat (@corneliuscornbreadchronicles) el



Información de Radio Fórmula


