¿Coronavirus y protestas por Floyd? Así atacan comercios en EU

Escuchar Nota

“¿Alguien les ha dicho que, al amotinarse y saquear, están reforzando los mayores "estereotipos" que quieren que la gente deje de aplicarles?”, dice uno de los comentarios.



Has anyone told them by rioting and looting they’re actually reinforcing the biggest “stereotypes” they want people to stop applying to them? pic.twitter.com/dfp4InIhKu — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 28, 2020

But don't confuse that manipulation for the urban rioting that also takes place when these black communities reach their absolute limit. They can only live in fear and horrendous pain for so long before they must fight back. — chenin matthews (@akhmourne) May 31, 2020

Groups of people turned to looting Center City Philadelphia stores after clashing with police during protests for George Floyd that moved from peaceful to violent. https://t.co/pzOoEYdPPP pic.twitter.com/6vjrKhmgHL — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 31, 2020

I'm participating tomorrow in our cities protests if you see me getting cuffed please send cakes with files. pic.twitter.com/A14tWVin32 — christy morris ️ (@polarsprite) May 30, 2020

A lo largo de Estados Unidos, principalmente en ciudades grandes como Seattle, Los Ángeles o Minneapolis se han registrado manifestaciones en repudio por la muerte de George Floyd, un hombre afroamericano que fue detenido por policías y, haciendo uso excesivo de la fuerza, uno de los agentes presuntamente acabó con la vida de Floyd.Sin embargo, estas protestas se tornan, en la mayoría de los casos, en violentos enfrentamientos contra la policía, dejando además destrozos en comercios y locales que ya han sufrido mucho por la pandemia.Estos hechos han llevado al presidente Trump a advertir que frenará ‘en seco’ a los ‘saqueadores’ que actúen en las protestas.Por otro lado, los comerciantes quedan en plena línea de fuego entre manifestantes y policías.Y es que, con la pandemia de coronavirus, que golpea a gran parte del mundo, muchos comercios tuvieron que cerrar sus puertas, causando una gran afectación a la economía.Al respecto muchos usuarios en redes sociales se han manifestado reprobando los actos vandálicos contra comercios que no tienen nada que ver con el asunto racial en Estados Unidos.