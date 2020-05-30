×
hace 16 minutos
[Internacional]

¿Coronavirus y protestas por Floyd? Así atacan comercios en EU

Por Excélsior

Tras el asesinato de George Floyd se han registrado varias manifestaciones que afectan a comerciantes

Imprimir
¿Coronavirus y protestas por Floyd? Así atacan comercios en EU
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Estados Unidos.- A lo largo de Estados Unidos, principalmente en ciudades grandes como Seattle, Los Ángeles o Minneapolis se han registrado manifestaciones en repudio por la muerte de George Floyd, un hombre afroamericano que fue detenido por policías y, haciendo uso excesivo de la fuerza, uno de los agentes presuntamente acabó con la vida de Floyd.

Sin embargo, estas protestas se tornan, en la mayoría de los casos, en violentos enfrentamientos contra la policía, dejando además destrozos en comercios y locales que ya han sufrido mucho por la pandemia.

Estos hechos han llevado al presidente Trump a advertir que frenará ‘en seco’ a los ‘saqueadores’ que actúen en las protestas.

Por otro lado, los comerciantes quedan en plena línea de fuego entre manifestantes y policías.

Y es que, con la pandemia de coronavirus, que golpea a gran parte del mundo, muchos comercios tuvieron que cerrar sus puertas, causando una gran afectación a la economía.

Al respecto muchos usuarios en redes sociales se han manifestado reprobando los actos vandálicos contra comercios que no tienen nada que ver con el asunto racial en Estados Unidos.

“¿Alguien les ha dicho que, al amotinarse y saquear, están reforzando los mayores "estereotipos" que quieren que la gente deje de aplicarles?”, dice uno de los comentarios.









conoce+
Esposa de policía detenido por muerte de George Floyd le pide divorcio

Esposa de policía detenido por muerte de George Floyd le pide divorcio

Rihanna lamenta actuar de policías en caso George Floyd

Rihanna lamenta actuar de policías en caso George Floyd

Bebé nace con extraña condición; solo hay 35 casos en 120 años

Bebé nace con extraña condición; solo hay 35 casos en 120 años

Trump descalifica protestas y asegura que “no tienen nada que ver con George Floyd”

Trump descalifica protestas y asegura que “no tienen nada que ver con George Floyd”

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Estados]
hace 23 horas
Golpean a paramédicos de la Cruz Roja en Tijuana

Golpean a paramédicos de la Cruz Roja en Tijuana

[Coahuila]
hace 9 horas
Pronnif Coahuila participa en capacitación ‘Cuidados alternativos durante y después del Covid-19’

Pronnif Coahuila participa en capacitación ‘Cuidados alternativos durante y después del Covid-19’

[Viral]
hace cerca de 10 horas
VIDEO: Aterrador, silla de ruedas se mueve sola afuera de un hospital

VIDEO: Aterrador, silla de ruedas se mueve sola afuera de un hospital

[Estados]
hace 12 horas
Deciden padres educación; avalan ‘pin parental’ en Aguascalientes

Deciden padres educación; avalan ‘pin parental’ en Aguascalientes

[Seguridad]
hace cerca de 17 horas
Fatal accidente le quita la vida a un hombre en la carretera Saltillo-Monterrey

Fatal accidente le quita la vida a un hombre en la carretera Saltillo-Monterrey

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 17 horas
Llevan a cabo última cápsula informativa

Llevan a cabo última cápsula informativa

similares
[Internacional]
Tocar a los macacos del peñón de Gibraltar será delito
Tocar a los macacos del peñón de Gibraltar será delito
[Internacional]
Policía israelí mata a un palestino al creer que estaba armado
Policía israelí mata a un palestino al creer que estaba armado
[Internacional]
Esposa de policía detenido por muerte de George Floyd le pide divorcio
Esposa de policía detenido por muerte de George Floyd le pide divorcio
[Internacional]
Casi seis millones de contagios en el mundo de Covid-19
Casi seis millones de contagios en el mundo de Covid-19

Apolítico

Caos en IMSS de Palaú

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Mentiroso

El Marques
El Marques

Marcha anti AMLO

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

Los 195 millones en la conexión Cruz Azul-Peña Nieto

Salvador García Soto

El choque de dos Méxicos

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Cholyn Garza
Cholyn Garza

Actitudes violentas

Rodolfo Villarreal Ríos
Rodolfo Villarreal Ríos

Agustín Cosme Damián, el santo patrono de la machincuepa política

Bajo Reserva
Bajo Reserva

Ni los aliados de la 4T en el extranjero coinciden con López-Gatell

Jorge A. Meléndez

Homo (NO) sapiens

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

Los puentes internacionales de Coahuila

Sol
Sol

Opositores

Alberto Rojas
Alberto Rojas

Lío a la vista

{/exp:ce_cache:it}