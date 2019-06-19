hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]
Covulsiona al volante
Sufrió un aparatoso accidente en el fraccionamiento residencial Nuestra Señora de Fátima
Foto: Zócalo | Augusto Rodríguez
Saltillo, Coah.- Luego de convulsionar mientras conducía un taxi, Miguel Acosta Martínez, de aproximadamente 60 años, sufrió un aparatoso accidente en el fraccionamiento residencial Nuestra Señora de Fátima, donde destrozó su unidad al estrellarla contra una luminaria.
te puede interesar
[Saltillo]
hace 1 hora
[Local]
hace 1 hora
[Internacional]
hace 16 horas
[Saltillo]
hace 1 hora
[Softbol]
hace 1 hora
[Piedras Negras]
hace 1 hora
similares
[Seguridad]
Destroza tráiler por distraído
[Seguridad]
Covulsiona al volante
[Seguridad]
Denuncian a 2 por extorsión
[Seguridad]
Imprudente taxista causa fuerte choque
Error 524 Ray ID: 4e94b8e4382cc62f • 2019-06-19 10:15:21 UTC
A timeout occurred
You
BrowserWorking
Minneapolis
CloudflareWorking
www.zocalo.com.mx
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Carlos Loret de Mola
México, ese país antiinmigrante