hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]

Covulsiona al volante

Por Augusto Rodríguez

Sufrió un aparatoso accidente en el fraccionamiento residencial Nuestra Señora de Fátima

Foto: Zócalo | Augusto Rodríguez
Saltillo, Coah.- Luego de convulsionar mientras conducía un taxi, Miguel Acosta Martínez, de aproximadamente 60 años, sufrió un aparatoso accidente en el fraccionamiento residencial Nuestra Señora de Fátima, donde destrozó su unidad al estrellarla contra una luminaria.


