[Estados]

Descubren predio con más de 20 vehículos robados

Por Excélsior

Policías localizaron el inmueble en Prolongación Luis Donaldo Colosio y Benito Juárez; dos hombres fueron detenidos en el lugar

Ciudad de México.- Agentes de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC) local adscritos a la alcaldía de Iztapalapa hallaron un predio en la colonia Teziclipa donde se localizaron más de 20 vehículos presuntamente robados.

De acuerdo con los reportes en el inmueble ubicado en Prolongación Luis Donaldo Colosio y Benito Juárez se encontraron, además placas y autopartes.

En el sitio se detuvo a dos personas quienes fueron trasladadas a la Procuraduría General de Justicia (PGJ) local donde se realizan las investigaciones correspondientes para deslindar responsabilidades.

En el sitio se hallaron automóviles Tsuru, Aveo, spark, entre otros que tendrían reporte de robo.






