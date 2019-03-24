Descubren predio con más de 20 vehículos robados
Policías localizaron el inmueble en Prolongación Luis Donaldo Colosio y Benito Juárez; dos hombres fueron detenidos en el lugar
De acuerdo con los reportes en el inmueble ubicado en Prolongación Luis Donaldo Colosio y Benito Juárez se encontraron, además placas y autopartes.
En el sitio se detuvo a dos personas quienes fueron trasladadas a la Procuraduría General de Justicia (PGJ) local donde se realizan las investigaciones correspondientes para deslindar responsabilidades.
En el sitio se hallaron automóviles Tsuru, Aveo, spark, entre otros que tendrían reporte de robo.
ENCUENTRAN BODEGA con AUTOS ROBADOS— Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) 25 de marzo de 2019
En este predio de @Alc_Iztapalapa agentes de @SSP_CDMX hallaron más 20 autos, la mayoría con reporte de robo.
Encontraron autos Tsuru, Aveo, Spark....
También juego de placas, autopartes…
Detuvieron a estos 2
La @PGJDF_CDMX ya revisa todo pic.twitter.com/uxw1rdjAKp
