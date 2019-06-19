hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]
Destroza tráiler por distraído
Raúl Ángel Morales Arreola provocó un accidente automovilístico al proyectarse contra una grúa
Foto: Zócalo | Estefanía González
Saltillo, Coah.- Ayer a las 14: 00 horas, al salir sin precaución de una empresa industrial ubicada en Derramadero, Raúl Ángel Morales Arreola provocó un accidente automovilístico al proyectarse contra una grúa que transportaba unidades pesadas nuevas.
