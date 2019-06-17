×
hace 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Diagnostican cáncer a Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth

Por Agencia Reforma

El también ex integrante de Metallica dijo que su tratamiento ya comenzó

Imprimir
Diagnostican cáncer a Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Dave Mustaine, vocalista y líder de Megadeth, reveló que le fue diagnosticado cáncer de garganta.

A través de una publicación en Instagram, el músico declaró que aunque le tiene respeto a la enfermedad, sabe que es algo que debe de enfrentar con valentía.

"Ya he enfrentado obstáculos. Estoy trabajando de cerca con mis médicos y tenemos un plan de acción que tiene un 90 por ciento de probabilidades de éxito", escribió.

El también ex integrante de Metallica dijo que su tratamiento ya comenzó.

Mustaine no mencionó si los conciertos que tiene programados con Megadeth serán reprogramados o cancelados.


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine

Una publicación compartida por Megadeth (@megadeth) el



conoce+
Fallece el cantautor Alberto Escobar a los 70 años

Fallece el cantautor Alberto Escobar a los 70 años

Muere Gloria Vanderbilt, ícono de la moda, a los 95 años

Muere Gloria Vanderbilt, ícono de la moda, a los 95 años

En Venezuela la diplomacia ya no alcanza: Ricardo Montaner

En Venezuela la diplomacia ya no alcanza: Ricardo Montaner

Tengo derecho de vivir como quiera: Daniel Bisogno

Tengo derecho de vivir como quiera: Daniel Bisogno

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Fútbol]
hace 10 horas
Abogados y Alijadores, ¡De nuevo en la final!

Abogados y Alijadores, ¡De nuevo en la final!

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 2 horas
Policía de EU evita suicidio ofreciendo un tierno abrazo

Policía de EU evita suicidio ofreciendo un tierno abrazo

[Seguridad]
hace 10 horas
Choque múltiple por volarse un semáforo

Choque múltiple por volarse un semáforo

[Seguridad]
hace 3 horas
Se incendia vivienda en la Ramon Bravo

Se incendia vivienda en la Ramon Bravo

[Ciencia]
hace 19 horas
A los 30 años deberías dejar de sentir envidia

A los 30 años deberías dejar de sentir envidia

[Nacional]
hace 22 horas
Incrementan seguridad en el Senado para evitar atentados

Incrementan seguridad en el Senado para evitar atentados

similares
[Espectáculos]
Meade y Alejandra Guzmán fueron compañeros de prepa
Meade y Alejandra Guzmán fueron compañeros de prepa
[Espectáculos]
Diagnostican cáncer a Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth
Diagnostican cáncer a Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth
[Espectáculos]
Kate del Castillo estrena obra en Broadway sobre feminicidios
Kate del Castillo estrena obra en Broadway sobre feminicidios
[Espectáculos]
Drake y Josh regresan este año
Drake y Josh regresan este año

Confesionario

A mano alzada y en corifeo

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Apolítico
Apolítico

El hospital del IMSS abandonado

El Marques
El Marques

Choque de trenes

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Matar al paciente

Guillermo Fárber

Celebración militar

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

La derrota de los ingenuos

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

Empresarios y AMLO: sonreír para mentirse

Jorge Castañeda
Jorge Castañeda

México y Turquía

Gerardo Hernández

Morena: la resaca

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Arman bloque vs. reforma electoral

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Acusa Ivonne Ortega que Peña Nieto quiere meter a ‘Alito’ al PRI nacional

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

La ‘Política’ sin políticas