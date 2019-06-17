Diagnostican cáncer a Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth
El también ex integrante de Metallica dijo que su tratamiento ya comenzó
A través de una publicación en Instagram, el músico declaró que aunque le tiene respeto a la enfermedad, sabe que es algo que debe de enfrentar con valentía.
"Ya he enfrentado obstáculos. Estoy trabajando de cerca con mis médicos y tenemos un plan de acción que tiene un 90 por ciento de probabilidades de éxito", escribió.
Mustaine no mencionó si los conciertos que tiene programados con Megadeth serán reprogramados o cancelados.
I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine
