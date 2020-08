Disney presenta en serie animada a su primer personaje bisexual

In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.

Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter.



...Which is next week in WING IT LIKE WITCHES!

Thank you for watching! #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/U8PHHT2g91