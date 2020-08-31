Dos niñas usan el Wifi de Taco Bell para hacer sus tareas
La imagen conmueve y despertó el debate sobre la brecha digital
La foto fue compartida en Instagram por Ms_Mamie89. La usuaria explicó que las menores llegaron al Taco Bell de Alisal Street en busca de una conexión de internet.
“Estas dos niñas buscaban un Wi-Fi para hacer si trabajo escolar así que fueron a un Taco Bell para conectarse al Wi-Fi gratuito”, escribió la usuaria
En la imagen se ve a dos trabajadoras del Taco Bell acompañar a las estudiantes.
El Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de Salinas identificó a las dos menores como sus estudiantes. Una atiende la primera Sherwood y la otra asiste a la primaria Los Padres.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My mom sent me this picture today. These 2 young girls were looking for a place with WiFi to do their school work so they sat near Taco Bell to connect to the free WiFi. A lot of us don’t have to worry about having a proper WiFi connection or a quiet place to work from home. Every student from preschool through college should have free access to reliable WiFi especially now. What can we do as a community to pull together for students who need something as simple as WiFi in order to succeed? Please share and tag people in our community who can help. UPDATE: THE GIRLS WERE IDENTIFIED BY THEIR SCHOOL DISTRICT AND GIVEN HOTSPOTS! I’M SURE THERE ARE OTHER CHILDREN IN NEED, I AM HOPING THEY ALL GET THE TOOLS THEY NEED! IF LOCAL BUSINESSES WOULD LIKE TO DONATE THEIR SPACE TO SET UP OUTDOOR INTERNET CAFES, PLEASE LET ME KNOW. I WOULD LOVE TO HELP RALLY UP SUPPLIES AND MAN POWER! Update 2: Crazy how quickly something can go viral! These girls, their baby sister and their mother ended up “evicted” from the room they had been renting out. Not much detail on the reason the person renting the room decided to evict them. They are currently in a hotel and have a go fund me set up. I’m praying that anyone who has set up accounts to collect money on behalf of these two and their family make sure they are taken care of. The digital divide will continue to be an issue for others so I hope community members pull through for the youth in their cities and help make sure that access to a reliable internet connection is not a factor in determining whether or not a student is successful in school. I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO REACH OUT TO YOUR OWN COMMUNITIES TO HELP STUDENTS IN YOUR AREA. THESE TWO HARDWORKING LITTLE GIRLS WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF OVER 19K RAISED FOR THEM! DONATE TO YOUR HOMELESS SHELTERS! THERE COULD BE CHILDREN WHO NEED SCHOOL SUPPLIES LIVING THERE. DONATE TO YOUR FOOD BANKS, SOME STUDENTS AREN’T RECEIVING 3 MEALS A DAY. #freewifi #salinas #equityineducation #socialinjustice #socialinequality #educationmatters #wififorall #educationforall #salinascalifornia #digitaldivide #cometogether #communitylove #ittakesavillage #saveourkids #dosomething
“Nuestro distrito se enteró de una publicación que está circulando en las redes sociales “, dijo Richard Gebin, encargado de relaciones públicas del Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de Salinas. “De inmediato identificamos a las estudiantes y, desde entonces, le hemos proporcionado a la familia un punto de acceso para que nuestras estudiantes puedan acceder de manera segura a la instrucción en el aula desde casa”.
El incidente dejó claro que la brecha digital sigue presente en el país. La ironía es que Salinas está a una hora de Silicon Valley, donde tienen sede la mayoría de las empresas de tecnología de Estados Unidos.
Por el momento se recomienda a las familias sin acceso a internet deben llamar a las escuelas para recibir instrucciones sobre dónde y cómo pueden conectarse.
El año escolar empezó a distancia en la mayoría de condados de California debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. Kevin de León, senador estatal, dijo que un 40% de latinos en california no tienen acceso a internet.
Usuarios pidieron al gobierno y a las empresas de tecnología hacer más por proveer acceso a internet a toda la población.
Con información de La Opinión