Dramático video de policías de San Antonio rescatando pasajeros de un incendio

A HUGE shoutout to West Patrol Officers A. Canales #0107, R. Mireles #0852, J. Ramos #1195, and D. Casas #0326!



Together, they helped save two citizens from a SUV that was on fire last night at Culebra and Callaghan. Watch their story https://t.co/sGMpDINgMS pic.twitter.com/6WpM7IwBWN