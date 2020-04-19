El luto envuelve de nuevo a Katy Perry en medio de su embarazo
A inicios de marzo la cantante perdió a su abuela
“Kitty Purry se arrastró por la ventana de mi entonces novio, hace 15 años, completamente embarazada y buscando refugio. Dos camadas y muchas lunas después, este gato callejero se convirtió en una mascota adorable para muchos. Tristemente, Kitty completó su novena vida, anoche”, narró Perry en sus redes sociales, donde añadió fotografías al lado de su mascota.
En una analogía, la intérprete de temas como The One that Got Away y Teenage Dream, externó esperar que "Kitty Purry" descanse entre filetes, salmón y tartas de atún en el cielo de los gatos, además agradeció a su hermano David por hacerse responsable de su mascota cuando ella no podía: “Kitty gracias por los abrazos y la compañía en el camino”.
Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents #kittypurryforever
En marzo, la cantante también aprovechó sus redes sociales para abrirse sobre el fallecimiento de su abuela Ann Pearl Hudson, a quien dedicó un mensaje en el que reconocía sus batallas y el gran parecido que guardaba con ella, además de esperar que su alma y la del bebé que espera, se encuentren en algún plano.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them
A inicios de abril y luego de haber difundido la noticia de su embarazo, Katy dio a conocer que el bebé que espera de Orlando Bloom es una niña, información que compartió con una fotografía del actor embarrado de crema pastelera, de color rosa, en el rostro.
