El mexicano Juan Pablo Guillén avanza en el Dakar tras la séptima etapa

Stage 7 marked the start of the Marathon stage, one of the toughest aspects of the Dakar. See the results here For the full tables, visit https://t.co/fYY9fDnZmo #Dakar2021 pic.twitter.com/6TSRcw7UBH

The toughest race in the world...

We’re halfway to the finish line but the road is still very long for the remaining competitors…

Check out the highlights of the first week of the #Dakar2021 pic.twitter.com/Cf5EsWUBi5