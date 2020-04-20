El músico Juan Alderete reaparece en redes sociales tras superar coma
El bajista se está recuperando del coma que sufrió por un accidente en bicicleta el pasado 13 de enero
Anne, esposa del músico, se ha encargado de mantener actualizados a sus seguidores sobre su estado de salud, asimismo colocó una reciente fotografía en Instagram al lado de su marido dentro del hospital con el mensaje:
“Está trabajando para caminar y está usando un andador y algo de ayuda, comiendo alimentos totalmente regulares todo el tiempo, haciendo tres horas de terapias al día y teniendo un gran progreso. ¡Tomamos esta foto hoy! De hecho, él está sentado a mi lado mientras escribo esto”.Además, Anne comunicó algunas respuestas que Alderete le dio, como su comida favorita en el hospital, que son burritos y enchiladas; y que lo que más extraña es tocar música; además fue la portavoz para agradecer el apoyo que le han brindado al músico de ascendencia mexicana, pues es algo que lo motiva y le da poder.
Hi all. Anne here, apologies for the lack of updates! I've been trying to post via my account @tunatoast since Juan has started to use his phone, so this will likely be the last one I post here. I think it will be a while but you'll be hearing from him when he is ready. He is working on walking and is using a walker and some assistance, eating totally regular food all the time, doing three hours of therapies (OT, ST, PT) a day and making such great progress. We took this photo today! In fact, he is sitting right next to me as I type this. I've asked him some questions to share with you: Favorite food at the rehab hospital: Enchiladas and burritos The thing you're working hardest on now: Walking without any assistance and left hand movement Thing you miss the most: The freedom to do what I want, when I want. I also miss my cats! Music you want to play: Loop bass lines; also can't wait to play fretless Biggest realization during this process: Always be grateful for the people who put everything down for you. It's taught me that you always have to be there for people and people will be there for you. Message to you all: Thanks so much for all of your concern -IT GIVES ME POWER! Thank you SO MUCH for ALL of your SUPPORT! [he asked me to use caps in this way to communicate his emotions to you!]
El pasado 13 de enero Juan Alderete se accidentó cerca de su hogar cuando viajaba en bicicleta, de acuerdo con su esposa, portaba el equipo necesario de protección sin embargo resultó con severas lesiones, entre ellas, una lesión cerebral que lo hizo entrar en coma.
