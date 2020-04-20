×
hace 23 minutos
[Espectáculos]

El músico Juan Alderete reaparece en redes sociales tras superar coma

Por Notimex

El bajista se está recuperando del coma que sufrió por un accidente en bicicleta el pasado 13 de enero

Imprimir
El músico Juan Alderete reaparece en redes sociales tras superar coma
Foto: Zócalo | Agencia Reforma
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- El bajista estadounidense de las agrupaciones The Mars Volta, Racer X y The Scream, Juan Alderete, reaparece en las redes sociales por primera vez después de haber caído en coma por un accidente en bicicleta el pasado 13 de enero.

Anne, esposa del músico, se ha encargado de mantener actualizados a sus seguidores sobre su estado de salud, asimismo colocó una reciente fotografía en Instagram al lado de su marido dentro del hospital con el mensaje:

“Está trabajando para caminar y está usando un andador y algo de ayuda, comiendo alimentos totalmente regulares todo el tiempo, haciendo tres horas de terapias al día y teniendo un gran progreso. ¡Tomamos esta foto hoy! De hecho, él está sentado a mi lado mientras escribo esto”.
Además, Anne comunicó algunas respuestas que Alderete le dio, como su comida favorita en el hospital, que son burritos y enchiladas; y que lo que más extraña es tocar música; además fue la portavoz para agradecer el apoyo que le han brindado al músico de ascendencia mexicana, pues es algo que lo motiva y le da poder.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hi all. Anne here, apologies for the lack of updates! I've been trying to post via my account @tunatoast since Juan has started to use his phone, so this will likely be the last one I post here. I think it will be a while but you'll be hearing from him when he is ready. He is working on walking and is using a walker and some assistance, eating totally regular food all the time, doing three hours of therapies (OT, ST, PT) a day and making such great progress. We took this photo today! In fact, he is sitting right next to me as I type this. I've asked him some questions to share with you: Favorite food at the rehab hospital: Enchiladas and burritos The thing you're working hardest on now: Walking without any assistance and left hand movement Thing you miss the most: The freedom to do what I want, when I want. I also miss my cats! Music you want to play: Loop bass lines; also can't wait to play fretless Biggest realization during this process: Always be grateful for the people who put everything down for you. It's taught me that you always have to be there for people and people will be there for you. Message to you all: Thanks so much for all of your concern -IT GIVES ME POWER! Thank you SO MUCH for ALL of your SUPPORT! [he asked me to use caps in this way to communicate his emotions to you!]

Una publicación compartida por Juan Alderete (@j_alderete) el



El pasado 13 de enero Juan Alderete se accidentó cerca de su hogar cuando viajaba en bicicleta, de acuerdo con su esposa, portaba el equipo necesario de protección sin embargo resultó con severas lesiones, entre ellas, una lesión cerebral que lo hizo entrar en coma.






conoce+
Amputan la pierna a actor de Broadway por complicaciones derivadas del Covid-19

Amputan la pierna a actor de Broadway por complicaciones derivadas del Covid-19

Murió Ranjit Chowdhry, actor de The Office, a los 64 años

Murió Ranjit Chowdhry, actor de The Office, a los 64 años

En vivo y online: One World Together at Home, el concierto contra el coronavirus

En vivo y online: One World Together at Home, el concierto contra el coronavirus

Danna García vuelve a dar positivo a Covid-19

Danna García vuelve a dar positivo a Covid-19

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Voleibol]
hace 5 horas
Regresaría de inmediato liga de voleibol de Acuña

Regresaría de inmediato liga de voleibol de Acuña

[Nacional]
hace 22 horas
Coronavirus paraliza trasplantes y afecta a pacientes en espera

Coronavirus paraliza trasplantes y afecta a pacientes en espera

[Seguridad]
hace 5 horas
Intenta asesinar a esposa a cuchilladas

Intenta asesinar a esposa a cuchilladas

[Negocios]
hace 13 horas
BM advierte que el coronavirus podría destruir avances de países pobres

BM advierte que el coronavirus podría destruir avances de países pobres

[Seguridad]
hace 17 horas
Registra un niño fractura de cráneo

Registra un niño fractura de cráneo

[Estados]
hace 20 minutos
Bebé de ocho meses muere por coronavirus en Tabasco

Bebé de ocho meses muere por coronavirus en Tabasco

similares
[Espectáculos]
Modelo acusa a Maluma de haberla obligado a tener un trío con su mejor amigo
Modelo acusa a Maluma de haberla obligado a tener un trío con su mejor amigo
[Espectáculos]
Celebra Alberto Vázquez su cumpleaños; 80 años de rebeldía y Rock and Roll
Celebra Alberto Vázquez su cumpleaños; 80 años de rebeldía y Rock and Roll
[Espectáculos]
El cine está en crisis: Alfonso Cuarón
El cine está en crisis: Alfonso Cuarón
[Espectáculos]
Eduardo Capetillo y su hijo cantan a dueto, y enamoran a sus fans
Eduardo Capetillo y su hijo cantan a dueto, y enamoran a sus fans

El Marques

¡Avísenle!

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Apolítico
Apolítico

Apoyo esencial, apoyo emergente

Confesionario
Confesionario

Inconformes

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡El milagro de AMLO; rebelión de aliados!

Guillermo Fárber

Respiración contra el coronavirus

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Federación cuestionada, ¿Gobierno rebasado?

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

La pandemia que popularizó el striptease

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

El epidemiólogo

Químico del Amor

¿Por qué a una persona buena le va mal en el amor?

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Robles Ramírez
Guillermo Robles Ramírez

No hay peor ciego que no quiera ver

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

Justicia y libertad

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Gobernadores norteños no están de acuerdo con la “cuarentena” y pacto fiscal

{/exp:ce_cache:it}