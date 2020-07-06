×
El príncipe Andrés tiene miedo a ser detenido y esta es la prueba

Por Grupo Zócalo

El príncipe tenía la intención de viajar a la Costa del Sol para jugar golf

El príncipe Andrés tiene miedo a ser detenido y esta es la prueba
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Tras la detención de Ghislaine Maxwell , ex pareja sentimental del fallecido empresario Jeffrey Epstein, acusado de explotación sexual a menores de edad, y quien hace unos años era muy cercano al príncipe Andrés, ahora el hijo de la reina Isabel II hizo un drástico cambio de planes, según la prensa española para evitar ser detenido.

De acuerdo con el portal Vanitatis, el duque de York tenía planeado viajar en agosto a la Costa del Sol España para jugar golf, pero ahora, canceló ese viaje por temor a ser detenido debido a la amistad que mantenía con Epstein y su posible vinculación con la explotación sexual a menores de edad.

Y es que, además de que hace algunos meses, Andrés no colaboró con el FBI en la investigación , ahora que Ghislaine fue detenida, ella podría revelar al resto de los implicados en el delito, situación que de una vez por todas dejaría claro si el duque está involucrado en el caso.

Por otra parte, el diario británico The Sun publicó que el duque de York canceló sus vacaciones a España, para evitar que se le detuviera al no estar en territorio británico y sin la seguridad que le puede dar la reina.

El mismo medio indicó que esta sería la misma razón por la que no quiere viajar a Estados Unidos para declarar en la investigación, porque según él es una trampa para poder detenerlo, ya que de acuerdo con algunas fuentes, “no es un testigo, sino un objetivo secreto de la investigación”.


