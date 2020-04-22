×
Elenco de Friends invita a fans a grabación del especial de su reunión

Por Notimex

La serie hace esta invitación con el fin de unirse a la causa social para ayudar a los más afectados por Covid-19

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- El elenco de la popular serie de los 90, Friends, se une al reto The all in Challenge, para ayudar a las personas afectadas por la pandemia de Covid-19.

El challenge une a celebridades y deportistas para recaudar fondos para los más necesitados, desafío al que se unieron los actores de la serie al ofrecer seis entradas a la grabación del especial de su reunión, así como una taza de café en Central Park.

Esta iniciativa consta de un sorteo y participar cuesta 10 dólares. Las ganancias beneficiarán a las organizaciones No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels y America´s Food Fund.

“Sean nuestros invitados especiales para la grabación donde podrán vernos todos juntos por primera vez en años, mientras rememoramos el programa y celebramos lo mucho que nos divertimos”, anunció el elenco en sus respectivas cuentas de redes sociales.


Los protagonistas de Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Pery, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc y David Schwimmer, esperan su esperada reunión que será como una retrospectiva con entrevistas con el elenco de la serie que se transmitió durante 10 temporadas entre 1994 y 2004.

Hi guys ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected

