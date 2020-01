Emiten alerta roja en Alaska por erupción del volcán Shishaldin

BREAKING NEWS: There was an important eruption in the #Shishaldin volcano, located in #Alaska , #UnitedStates the ash column reached a height of 27,000 feet (+8 KM), with ENE displacement. Aviation color code: RED. Alert Level: WARNING. Source & pic: AVO. #EQVT , #eruption . pic.twitter.com/81xCEONxOv

View of #Shishaldin #volcano incandescence as seen from Cold Bay, last night (Jan 6), about 58 mi NE of the volcano. Photos courtesy of Aaron Merculief. AVO Shishaldin updates here: https://t.co/cpWlp8NTdS pic.twitter.com/1mYHQltdS6