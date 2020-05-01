×
hace 1 hora
[Viral]

En esta cuarentena recorre Suiza con ‘Rasta’ el perrito influencer

Por Grupo Zócalo

En medio de montañas, valles, cascadas, lagos o posando a lado de las flores; este perrito influencer tiene todo para animarte

Imprimir
En esta cuarentena recorre Suiza con ‘Rasta’ el perrito influencer
Foto: Zócalo | Captura de Instagram @rastawhiteshepherd
Escuchar Nota


México.- Es casi un hecho que en este encierro muchas personas extrañan los paisajes, el aire fresco, los nuevos sitios por visitar; pero no te preocupes tanto.

Y es que en medio de la pandemia, existen cuentas de Instagram de ensueño con las que podrás conocer nuevos lugares.

Justo como la de 'Rasta', un adorable perro raza Pastor blanco que te lleva a conocer los paisajes más bellos de su natal Suiza.

En medio de montañas, valles, cascadas, lagos o posando a lado de las flores; este perrito influencer tiene todo para animar tu día.

Rasta es una mascota viajera que ama la comida y todas sus impresionantes fotografías son el resultado de la lente de su dueña Michel.

Su mirada siempre atenta, su pelaje imponente color blanco, orejas puntiagudas y un hocico que simula una sonrisa perfecta es la combinación ideal para el éxito.

Y es que desde Suiza, 'Rasta' posa como todo un experto e impresiona a todos sus seguidores con la habilidad que tiene para cautivar a la cámara.









Ver esta publicación en Instagram

RASTA’S SOULMATES @michelphotography_ch . Rasta's soul mates Today was one of those days where you ask yourself - what's next. You know my mom and me - we always try to see the positive and spread it around the world. But also with my mom at the time of the corona crisis doubts arise whether all this will be okay again. Although we actually only have positive feedback on our actions, a private message came today with the content "Get a job". My mom took that down pretty hard. From one second to the other she was without energy, she felt drained and wanted to give it all up. I guess it wasn't her day, either. When she brought this up in the last post, something incredible happened. Hundreds of comments reached us, showed us their love, their support, their energy and wiped away this single comment bit by bit. My mom had tears in her eyes and said to me: these are our soulmates, Rasta - it is because of them that we do all this. And it is important that we keep doing it. My mom wants to thank you all from the bottom of her heart. She felt so much energy in all of these words that she got caught up and focused on the positive again - because we all know - there is enough of the negative. There are not enough words to express how much this meant to us. . LOVE

Una publicación compartida por I AM KING RASTA (@rastawhiteshepherd) el








Ver esta publicación en Instagram

KEEP THE BEAUTY IN YOUR HEART @michelphotography_ch . @dulaciseltwald

Una publicación compartida por I AM KING RASTA (@rastawhiteshepherd) el



Con información de Radio Fórmula


conoce+
Periodista aparece sin pantalones en noticiero en vivo y se vuelve viral

Periodista aparece sin pantalones en noticiero en vivo y se vuelve viral

VIDEO: Perrito interrumpe transmisión en vivo de su dueño y se vuelve viral

VIDEO: Perrito interrumpe transmisión en vivo de su dueño y se vuelve viral

VIDEO: ¡Espeluznante! captan a supuesto fantasma en un video de Tik Tok

VIDEO: ¡Espeluznante! captan a supuesto fantasma en un video de Tik Tok

Enfermera canta emotiva melodía para animar a sus colegas que luchan contra el Covid-19

Enfermera canta emotiva melodía para animar a sus colegas que luchan contra el Covid-19

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Futbol]
hace 16 horas
Declaran campeón al PSG en Ligue 1

Declaran campeón al PSG en Ligue 1

[Coahuila]
hace 21 horas
Atropellan a mujer policía en retén de antialcohol en Saltillo

Atropellan a mujer policía en retén de antialcohol en Saltillo

[Nacional]
hace cerca de 23 horas
‘Volveremos a normalidad, pero el virus puede seguir ahí’; López-Gatell

‘Volveremos a normalidad, pero el virus puede seguir ahí’; López-Gatell

[Coahuila]
hace 7 horas
Retienen tarjetas cajeros de Monclova en plena emergencia

Retienen tarjetas cajeros de Monclova en plena emergencia

[Estados]
hace 5 horas
Aumenta a 20 la cifra de muertos por Covid en Nuevo León

Aumenta a 20 la cifra de muertos por Covid en Nuevo León

[Internacional]
hace 11 horas
Haitianos rechazan hospitales para Covid-19 ante el miedo y la desinformación

Haitianos rechazan hospitales para Covid-19 ante el miedo y la desinformación

similares
[Viral]
Periodista aparece sin pantalones en noticiero en vivo y se vuelve viral
Periodista aparece sin pantalones en noticiero en vivo y se vuelve viral
[Viral]
VIDEO: Perrito interrumpe transmisión en vivo de su dueño y se vuelve viral
VIDEO: Perrito interrumpe transmisión en vivo de su dueño y se vuelve viral
[Viral]
VIDEO: ¡Espeluznante! captan a supuesto fantasma en un video de Tik Tok
VIDEO: ¡Espeluznante! captan a supuesto fantasma en un video de Tik Tok
[Viral]
¿Trompetas del apocalipsis? Captan sorprendentes ruidos del cielo en Toluca
¿Trompetas del apocalipsis? Captan sorprendentes ruidos del cielo en Toluca

El Marques

Con la marea de Tampico

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce
Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Samantha y nuestra ‘nueva’ realidad

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Crisis económica

Peniley Ramírez
Peniley Ramírez

Los médicos contagiados de Lomas Verdes

Federico Muller

El BID y el sector privado nacional

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Ricardo Torres
Ricardo Torres

La balcanización mexicana (II)

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡Hoy, en el Congreso, infierno o gloria!

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

Covid-19: prueba política

Jorge Castañeda

Los bancos y los malls, en la 4T

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Robles Ramírez
Guillermo Robles Ramírez

Nada que festejar, más que solo recordar

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Casi lista orden de extradiccion de Emilio Lozoya y Alonso Ancira

Héctor Reyes
Héctor Reyes

El Covid, los festejos y los rembolsos

{/exp:ce_cache:it}