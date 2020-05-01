En esta cuarentena recorre Suiza con ‘Rasta’ el perrito influencer
En medio de montañas, valles, cascadas, lagos o posando a lado de las flores; este perrito influencer tiene todo para animarte
Y es que en medio de la pandemia, existen cuentas de Instagram de ensueño con las que podrás conocer nuevos lugares.
Justo como la de 'Rasta', un adorable perro raza Pastor blanco que te lleva a conocer los paisajes más bellos de su natal Suiza.
En medio de montañas, valles, cascadas, lagos o posando a lado de las flores; este perrito influencer tiene todo para animar tu día.
Rasta es una mascota viajera que ama la comida y todas sus impresionantes fotografías son el resultado de la lente de su dueña Michel.
Su mirada siempre atenta, su pelaje imponente color blanco, orejas puntiagudas y un hocico que simula una sonrisa perfecta es la combinación ideal para el éxito.
Y es que desde Suiza, 'Rasta' posa como todo un experto e impresiona a todos sus seguidores con la habilidad que tiene para cautivar a la cámara.
DREAM NOW - TRAVEL LATER... . @michelphotography_ch . ...this is the recent slogan of the swiss tourism organisation. But for Mom and me - it is not the time to dream. We have to work now to be prepared when the show is going on again. Well, I have time to dream - I am a dog . Btw - this is a #oneshot - lightened up with a headlamp - no photoshop
RASTA’S SOULMATES @michelphotography_ch . Rasta's soul mates Today was one of those days where you ask yourself - what's next. You know my mom and me - we always try to see the positive and spread it around the world. But also with my mom at the time of the corona crisis doubts arise whether all this will be okay again. Although we actually only have positive feedback on our actions, a private message came today with the content "Get a job". My mom took that down pretty hard. From one second to the other she was without energy, she felt drained and wanted to give it all up. I guess it wasn't her day, either. When she brought this up in the last post, something incredible happened. Hundreds of comments reached us, showed us their love, their support, their energy and wiped away this single comment bit by bit. My mom had tears in her eyes and said to me: these are our soulmates, Rasta - it is because of them that we do all this. And it is important that we keep doing it. My mom wants to thank you all from the bottom of her heart. She felt so much energy in all of these words that she got caught up and focused on the positive again - because we all know - there is enough of the negative. There are not enough words to express how much this meant to us. . LOVE
