Eres un criminal: mexicano vive racismo al intentar entrar a su casa en EU

Escuchar Nota

Todo inició cuando el afectado, Michael Barajas, quien vive en San Francisco, California, estaba en la fila de autos para entrar al complejo en el que vive. Sin embargo, no todo fue sencillo, pues una pareja que manejaba una camioneta SUV de color blanca no daba paso al libre tránsito.Al abrir la ventana para ver qué pasaba, escuchó algunos palabras discriminatorias en su contra, el hombre que viajaba en la camioneta le comenzó a gritar que no entraría, pues era un criminal."Eres un maldito criminal, no entrarás", le gritó.Sin embargo, la situación no terminó ahí, pues otro hombre le pidió al victimario que siguiera su curso lo que desató que éste -Hank Beasley- se bajara de su camioneta y lo golpeara."Tengo algunos tatuajes y me visto de negro.Tal vez por eso pensó que no era residente", dijo Michael en entrevista para ABC News.