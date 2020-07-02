Eres un criminal: mexicano vive racismo al intentar entrar a su casa en EU
El hombre bloqueó el acceso al edificio a un joven latino
Luego de regresar de unas compras, uno de los habitantes del lugar le negó el paso y lo llamó criminal. En redes sociales este acto se ha vuelto viral y ha despertado nuevos posicionamientos sobre el tema.
Todo inició cuando el afectado, Michael Barajas, quien vive en San Francisco, California, estaba en la fila de autos para entrar al complejo en el que vive. Sin embargo, no todo fue sencillo, pues una pareja que manejaba una camioneta SUV de color blanca no daba paso al libre tránsito.
Al abrir la ventana para ver qué pasaba, escuchó algunos palabras discriminatorias en su contra, el hombre que viajaba en la camioneta le comenzó a gritar que no entraría, pues era un criminal.
"Eres un maldito criminal, no entrarás", le gritó.
Sin embargo, la situación no terminó ahí, pues otro hombre le pidió al victimario que siguiera su curso lo que desató que éste -Hank Beasley- se bajara de su camioneta y lo golpeara.
El hombre de descendencia mexicoamericano de inmediato también se bajó de su auto para grabar lo ocurrido.
"Tengo algunos tatuajes y me visto de negro.Tal vez por eso pensó que no era residente", dijo Michael en entrevista para ABC News.
La escena de racismo y violencia quedó grabada. Al ser compartida por redes sociales de inmediato se hizo viral. Logrando que el victimario fuera despedido de la empresa para que laboraba -APEX Systems-.
PLEASE HELP ID HIM. TRIGGER WARNING: On the topic of #racism in San Francisco. Excuse my language in the video, I was a bit shaken up and my Chicano from Compton came out! Today I was not let into my complex by a white couple from Florida that said they would not let a criminal into their complex as they needed to protect it. They thought I was trying to tailgate them to break in and rob them/other cars in the garage. They were driving in full speed, stopped poked their head out and saw a brown boy in a hat and put their car on break. . . They called me a criminal, told me if I TRULY lived there then I should be ok going around and trying again after they went inside. I showed them my keys and garage remote and they still insisted I leave. My neighbor was out smoking and tried to intervene. As soon as they threatened to call the cops, I started recording. This video is four minutes long and I dealt with this for 4 minutes prior to this. . . My neighbor, who’s also white felt bad because he was not going to tolerate racism, and tried to get them to move. The man in the passenger seat came out and beat him, and threatened to shoot us if we didn’t leave. Security eventually arrived and the man still insisted I leave. The girlfriend tried to pay us to not call the cops and not press battery charges. Police arrived and I have filed a report along with my neighbor. I had to move parking spots as he threatened to shoot us both. This is NOT ok and this goes to show you that racism is well and alive in SF. The gf claimed that “we don’t see color”. *Apparently his name is William and she’s Ellie
Información de Milenio.
