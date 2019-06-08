Fallece hijo del cantante Granger Smith en accidente
El músico compartió la mala noticia en Instagram
El cantante de música country aseguró que los médicos no lograron revivir a su hijo.
A través de Instagram, el cantante compartió una imagen en la que aparece con su hijo River. En el post, compartió las siguientes palabras: "Tengo que dar noticias impensables, hemos perdido a nuestro hijo menor, River Kelly Smith, un trágico accidente y, a pesar de los esfuerzos del médico, no se pudo revivir".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
“Amber y yo decidimos despedirnos por última vez y donar sus órganos para que otros niños tengan una segunda oportunidad en la vida. Nuestra familia está devastada y desconsolada, pero nos enorgullece saber que él está con el Padre Celestial ", agregó el músico.
Según lo informado por La Botana, el músico y su esposa han solicitado que, en lugar de llevar flores a su hijo, las partes interesadas mejor hagan una donación a "Dell Children 's Medical Center" en nombre de River.
Con información de El Diario NY
