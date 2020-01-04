×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Internacional]

Familia del ‘Cazador de Cocodrilos’ salva miles de animales de incendio en Australia

Por Grupo Zócalo

La familia del fallecido Steve Irwin han ayudado a miles de animales afectados

Familia del 'Cazador de Cocodrilos' salva miles de animales de incendio en Australia
Foto: Especial
Australia.- Es imposible no preocuparse por los incendios forestales en Australia, sobre todo al saber las cifras devastadoras que el fuego ha dejado a su paso desde hace varias semanas: 20 personas fallecidas, cientos de comunidades evacuadas, más de 6 millones de hectáreas consumidas y 500 millones de animales muertos, son algunas de las cifras que hemos conocido recientemente, las cuales lamentablemente podrían subir considerablemente en los próximos meses.

A pesar del panorama complicado y desolador, muchas personas y organizaciones siguen sumando fuerzas con tal de salvar a las especies animales que viven en la zona. Uno de los ejemplos más notables ha sido el de la familia del fallecido Steve Irwin –mejor conocido como ‘El cazador de cocodrilos’–, quienes han ayudado a miles de animales afectados por los incendios forestales. ¡Héroes!

Así lo ha dado a conocer Bindi Irwin, hija del fallecido cuidador de zoológico y presentador de televisión, quien ha detallado que tanto ella como el personal del Zoológico de Australia, han logrado atender a 90 mil animales, los cuales están a salvo del fuego.

“Nuestro Hospital de Vida Silvestre está más ocupado que nunca, ya que ha tratado oficialmente a más de 90,000 pacientes. Mis padres dedicaron nuestro Hospital de Vida Silvestre del Zoológico de Australia a mi hermosa abuela. Continuaremos honrándola siendo Guerreros de la Vida Silvestre y salvando tantas vidas como podamos”, escribió la chica a través de un posteo de Instagram.



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit http://www.wildlifewarriors.org

Una publicación compartida por Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website http://www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio!

Una publicación compartida por Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

My incredible parents. I love you both forever.

Una publicación compartida por Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) el




